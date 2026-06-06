Close the Golden Gap Online Auction

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Starting bid
A gift certificate from Elysium Legal for a Complimentary Revocable Living Trust Package valued at $3,700, expires 31 December 2026.
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Four-Night Getaway to One of Three Exotic Destinations for Two!
Package Includes:
Starting bid
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
A Mexican Oasis with a stay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for Eight Days & Seven Nights at Either Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa for Two (Land Only)
Your Trip for Two Includes:
Starting bid
Cruise Past Fishing Towns and Majestic Fjords Aboard Royal Caribbean International to Alaska for Seven Nights in a Veranda Stateroom for Two
Your Trip for two includes:
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Framed Memorabilia
Masters, U.S. Open, British Open, PGA Championship
Only 6 golfers have won the coveted Modern Grand Slam during their Career.
Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy
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Framed Memorabilia of "The Holy War"
The first game between BYU and Utah was played in 1896
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Framed Memorabilia of John Stockton & Karl Malone, Utah Jazz
John Stockton and Karl Malone are regarded by many as the quintessential pick-and-roll duo. They played 1,412 games together, most all time for two players on the same team.
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Framed Memorabilia of Michael Jordan with actual piece of the Chicago Bulls floor used in Chicago Stadium from 1987 to 1994.
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Framed Memorabilia of Jack Nicholson
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Myra Phone Chain, Myra Pop Socket, Balsam & Cedar Scented Candle, Fashion Earrings
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