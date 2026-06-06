Close the Golden Gap Online Auction

Golden Gap Foundation
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Revocable Living Trust Package by Elysium Legal item
Revocable Living Trust Package by Elysium Legal
$1,000

Starting bid

A gift certificate from Elysium Legal for a Complimentary Revocable Living Trust Package valued at $3,700, expires 31 December 2026.

4-NIGHT ALL-INCLUSIVE PUERTO VALLARTA, CABO OR COSTA RICA item
4-NIGHT ALL-INCLUSIVE PUERTO VALLARTA, CABO OR COSTA RICA
$1,820

Starting bid

Four-Night Getaway to One of Three Exotic Destinations for Two!

Package Includes:

  • 4 Nights in your choice of a resort in Puerto Vallarta, Cabo or Costa Rica
  • Choose from 4 and 5-Star resorts
  • All meals and beverages included in the resort's all-inclusive plan (some premium items may require additional charge)
  • Booking and concierge services
  • Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller at resort's discretion
Enjoy the Desert Landscape by the Sea item
Enjoy the Desert Landscape by the Sea
$1,150

Starting bid

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico


A Mexican Oasis with a stay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for Eight Days & Seven Nights at Either Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa for Two (Land Only)


Your Trip for Two Includes:

  • 8 days/7 nights accommodations at Either Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa
  • All room-related taxes
Alaska's Majestic Frontier item
Alaska's Majestic Frontier
$4,178

Starting bid

Cruise Past Fishing Towns and Majestic Fjords Aboard Royal Caribbean International to Alaska for Seven Nights in a Veranda Stateroom for Two


Your Trip for two includes:

  • 7 nights Alaska cruise on Royal Caribbean International
  • Seattle, WA; Seward, AK; Vancouver, British Columbia embarkation ports
  • Cruise fare for two as well as existing government fees and taxes (guests are responsible for incidentals they may wish to purchase while on the ship)
  • Standard recommended gratuities
  • Exciting destinations
  • Daily meals
  • Amazing entertainment daily
  • A world of shipboard activities
  • Well-appointed accommodations in a veranda stateroom
  • State of the Art health & fitness facilities
Modern Gland Slam Champions item
Modern Gland Slam Champions
$175

Starting bid

Framed Memorabilia


Masters, U.S. Open, British Open, PGA Championship


Only 6 golfers have won the coveted Modern Grand Slam during their Career.

Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy

Holy War - BYU & Utah item
Holy War - BYU & Utah
$160

Starting bid

Framed Memorabilia of "The Holy War"


The first game between BYU and Utah was played in 1896

Stockton & Malone "Jazz Legends" item
Stockton & Malone "Jazz Legends"
$160

Starting bid

Framed Memorabilia of John Stockton & Karl Malone, Utah Jazz


John Stockton and Karl Malone are regarded by many as the quintessential pick-and-roll duo. They played 1,412 games together, most all time for two players on the same team.

Michael Jordon w/Piece of Game Used Court item
Michael Jordon w/Piece of Game Used Court
$195

Starting bid

Framed Memorabilia of Michael Jordan with actual piece of the Chicago Bulls floor used in Chicago Stadium from 1987 to 1994.

Jack Nicholson "I Am who I Am. Your Approval isn't needed." item
Jack Nicholson "I Am who I Am. Your Approval isn't needed."
$160

Starting bid

Framed Memorabilia of Jack Nicholson

Lavender Gift Bag item
Lavender Gift Bag
$40

Starting bid

Myra Phone Chain, Myra Pop Socket, Balsam & Cedar Scented Candle, Fashion Earrings

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