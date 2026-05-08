Golden Gators Swamp Club Top Golf Tournament

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About this event
Access to the event. Includes buffet and one drink ticket.
Access to event.
Includes reserved seating, early access to the buffet, and two drink tickets.
Includes 3 hours of free play, buffet, and 1 drink ticket.
*Please ensure you arrive on time - doors open at 2:00 pm. Golfing will begin promptly at 2:30 and end at 5:30. Each bay seats 6 players. You may be seated with additional guests.
Includes 3 hours of tournament play, 2 drink tickets, buffet and 5 raffle tickets.
*Please ensure you arrive on time - doors open at 2:00 pm. Golfing will begin promptly at 2:30 and end at 5:30. Each bay seats 6 players. You may be seated with additional guests.
Reserves an entire bay (maximum of 6 golfers). Includes 3 hours of free play, buffet, and 6 drink tickets.
*Please ensure you arrive on time - doors open at 2:00 pm. Golfing will begin promptly at 2:30 and end at 5:30.
Reserve an entire bay (maximum of 6 people). Includes tournament entry, early access to buffet, 12 drink tickets, and 30 raffle tickets.
*Please ensure you arrive on time - doors open at 2:00 pm. Golfing will begin promptly at 2:30 and end at 5:30.
Reserve an entire bay (maximum of 6 people). Includes tournament entry, early access to buffet, 12 drink tickets, 30 raffle tickets, and business promotion at the event (signage at the bay, rotating display on TVs, dedicated social media shoutouts including links, and business cards/flyers at front booth).
*Please ensure you arrive on time - doors open at 2:00 pm. Golfing will begin promptly at 2:30 and end at 5:30.
Sponsored bays also include our Gold Sponsorship package for the 2026 season. This includes:
Reserve an entire bay (maximum of 6 people). Includes tournament entry, early access to buffet, 12 drink tickets, 60 raffle tickets, and business promotion at the event (signage at the bay, rotating display on TVs, dedicated social media shoutouts including links, and business cards/flyers at front booth).
*Please ensure you arrive on time - doors open at 2:00 pm. Golfing will begin promptly at 2:30 and end at 5:30.
Sponsored bays also include our Gold Sponsorship package for the 2026 season. This includes:
Can't make it but want to support? This sponsorship includes all the benefits of a GOLD sponsorship listed below, plus business promotion at the event (signage at a bay, rotating ad display on TVs, dedicated social media shoutouts including links, and business cards/flyers at check in booth).
GOLD sponsorship includes:
$
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