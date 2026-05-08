Golden Gators Swamp Club

Hosted by

Golden Gators Swamp Club

About this event

Golden Gators Swamp Club Top Golf Tournament

780 Logan Ave N

Renton, WA 98057, USA

Non-Golfing General Admission (5 and up)
$50

Access to the event. Includes buffet and one drink ticket.

Non-Golfing General Admission (5 and under)
Free

Access to event.

Non-Golfing VIP Admission
$100

Includes reserved seating, early access to the buffet, and two drink tickets.

Standard Golfer
$150

Includes 3 hours of free play, buffet, and 1 drink ticket.


*Please ensure you arrive on time - doors open at 2:00 pm. Golfing will begin promptly at 2:30 and end at 5:30. Each bay seats 6 players. You may be seated with additional guests.

Premium Golfer (tournament)
$200

Includes 3 hours of tournament play, 2 drink tickets, buffet and 5 raffle tickets.


*Please ensure you arrive on time - doors open at 2:00 pm. Golfing will begin promptly at 2:30 and end at 5:30. Each bay seats 6 players. You may be seated with additional guests.

Standard Bay (no tournament)
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserves an entire bay (maximum of 6 golfers). Includes 3 hours of free play, buffet, and 6 drink tickets.


*Please ensure you arrive on time - doors open at 2:00 pm. Golfing will begin promptly at 2:30 and end at 5:30.

Premium Bay (tournament)
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve an entire bay (maximum of 6 people). Includes tournament entry, early access to buffet, 12 drink tickets, and 30 raffle tickets.


*Please ensure you arrive on time - doors open at 2:00 pm. Golfing will begin promptly at 2:30 and end at 5:30.

Sponsored Bay (tournament)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve an entire bay (maximum of 6 people). Includes tournament entry, early access to buffet, 12 drink tickets, 30 raffle tickets, and business promotion at the event (signage at the bay, rotating display on TVs, dedicated social media shoutouts including links, and business cards/flyers at front booth).


*Please ensure you arrive on time - doors open at 2:00 pm. Golfing will begin promptly at 2:30 and end at 5:30.


Sponsored bays also include our Gold Sponsorship package for the 2026 season. This includes:

  • Dedicated social media post / shout-out featuring your business (including links)
  • Logo included weekly on social media posts during the 2026 season
  • Logo displayed at the end-of-year banquet
  • Logo featured on team website (with link) for the 2026 season
VIP Sponsored Bay (tournament)
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve an entire bay (maximum of 6 people). Includes tournament entry, early access to buffet, 12 drink tickets, 60 raffle tickets, and business promotion at the event (signage at the bay, rotating display on TVs, dedicated social media shoutouts including links, and business cards/flyers at front booth).


*Please ensure you arrive on time - doors open at 2:00 pm. Golfing will begin promptly at 2:30 and end at 5:30.


Sponsored bays also include our Gold Sponsorship package for the 2026 season. This includes:

  • Dedicated social media post / shout out featuring your business (including links)
  • Logo included weekly on social media posts during the 2026 season
  • Logo displayed at end of year banquet
  • Logo featured on team website (with link) for the 2026 season




GOLD+ Sponsorship Only
$500

Can't make it but want to support? This sponsorship includes all the benefits of a GOLD sponsorship listed below, plus business promotion at the event (signage at a bay, rotating ad display on TVs, dedicated social media shoutouts including links, and business cards/flyers at check in booth).


GOLD sponsorship includes:

  • Dedicated social media post / shout out featuring your business (including links)
  • Logo included weekly on social media posts during the 2026 season
  • Logo displayed at end of year banquet
  • Logo featured on team website (with link) for the 2026 season


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