Golden Gators Swamp Club Top Golf Tournament

Reserve an entire bay (maximum of 6 people). Includes tournament entry, early access to buffet, 12 drink tickets, 30 raffle tickets, and business promotion at the event (signage at the bay, rotating display on TVs, dedicated social media shoutouts including links, and business cards/flyers at front booth).





*Please ensure you arrive on time - doors open at 2:00 pm. Golfing will begin promptly at 2:30 and end at 5:30.





Sponsored bays also include our Gold Sponsorship package for the 2026 season. This includes: