Golden Gay's Mother's Day Brunch

About this event
Enjoy reserved seating at shared, mixed tables in our brunch area, designed for laughter, conversation, and a little Mother’s Day mischief. Your ticket includes access to our brunch buffet, available before and during the show, with mimosas and drinks available à la carte.
Admission Only Seating is located in the general performance seating area with open, first-come, first-served seats and clear views of the show. This option does not include a reserved table or brunch service, allowing guests to enjoy the performance à la carte with bar service available.
VIP Table for 6 is the best way to keep your group together for the ultimate Mother’s Day celebration. Enjoy reserved seating at your own private table, perfect for sipping, snacking, and sharing laughs with your chosen family. Each VIP ticket includes access to the brunch buffet plus one complimentary mimosa per guest, with additional drinks available à la carte.
Need a little more room at the table? You can add individual VIP seats to your existing table by purchasing a VIP Add-On Seat, making it easy to grow your Golden Girls crew without splitting up. Each VIP ticket includes access to the brunch buffet plus one complimentary mimosa per guest, with additional drinks available à la carte.
Mother’s Celebration Package is a delightful surprise designed to make the moms in your life feel extra loved. This add-on includes a special dessert and a small gift, presented simultaneously to all mothers during the show for a shared moment of celebration. You may purchase as many packages as you like, making it a perfect way to say an extra, heartfelt thank you to the mom (or moms!) you’re celebrating this Mother’s Day
Post-Show Meet & Greet invites you to spend a little extra time with the dolls after the show! Say hello, share a laugh, and snap some memories with Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and friends. This experience includes professional photos, delivered via email within two weeks, plus time for quick snapshots on your own phone so you can keep those Golden memories instantly and forever
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!