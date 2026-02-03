B4CK / The Seed Theatre

Hosted by

B4CK / The Seed Theatre

About this event

Golden Gay's Mother's Day Brunch

701 Hooker Rd

Chattanooga, TN 37410, USA

Reserved Seating Admission + Brunch
$35

Enjoy reserved seating at shared, mixed tables in our brunch area, designed for laughter, conversation, and a little Mother’s Day mischief. Your ticket includes access to our brunch buffet, available before and during the show, with mimosas and drinks available à la carte.

General Admission Only
$20

Admission Only Seating is located in the general performance seating area with open, first-come, first-served seats and clear views of the show. This option does not include a reserved table or brunch service, allowing guests to enjoy the performance à la carte with bar service available.

VIP Table for 6 (Brunch Included)
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

VIP Table for 6 is the best way to keep your group together for the ultimate Mother’s Day celebration. Enjoy reserved seating at your own private table, perfect for sipping, snacking, and sharing laughs with your chosen family. Each VIP ticket includes access to the brunch buffet plus one complimentary mimosa per guest, with additional drinks available à la carte.

VIP Add On Ticket (Brunch Included)
$50

Need a little more room at the table? You can add individual VIP seats to your existing table by purchasing a VIP Add-On Seat, making it easy to grow your Golden Girls crew without splitting up. Each VIP ticket includes access to the brunch buffet plus one complimentary mimosa per guest, with additional drinks available à la carte.

Mother's Celebration Package
$20

Mother’s Celebration Package is a delightful surprise designed to make the moms in your life feel extra loved. This add-on includes a special dessert and a small gift, presented simultaneously to all mothers during the show for a shared moment of celebration. You may purchase as many packages as you like, making it a perfect way to say an extra, heartfelt thank you to the mom (or moms!) you’re celebrating this Mother’s Day

Post-Show Meet & Greet
$25

Post-Show Meet & Greet invites you to spend a little extra time with the dolls after the show! Say hello, share a laugh, and snap some memories with Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and friends. This experience includes professional photos, delivered via email within two weeks, plus time for quick snapshots on your own phone so you can keep those Golden memories instantly and forever

Add a donation for B4CK / The Seed Theatre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!