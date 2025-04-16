Golden Gift Shop (GG x Chunky)

The price of this item includes sales tax. Part of our Year of the Snake Collection! Featuring our mascot of 2025 and lucky mahjong tiles: froggy 8, strike it rich (fa), spring flower (chun), and white tile (bai ban) symbolizing freedom from corruption. Thick durable vinyl Waterproof Approximately 4”

The price of this item includes sales tax. Part of our Year of the Snake Collection! Featuring our mascot of 2025 and lucky mahjong tiles: froggy 8, strike it rich (fa), spring flower (chun), and white tile (bai ban) symbolizing freedom from corruption. Thick durable vinyl Waterproof Approximately 4”

seeMoreDetailsMobile