Mission Peak Chamber Singers Inc

Hosted by

Mission Peak Chamber Singers Inc

About this event

Golden Hour: Benefit Concert Virtual Streaming

36600 Niles Blvd

Fremont, CA 94536, USA

Live Streaming Ticket
Pay what you can

Join us virtually from ANYWHERE to support Mission Peak Choir and our mission of Building a Joyful, Vocal and Involved Community through Song!


This special event will feature inspiring performances by our main choir, chamber singers, as well as talented soloists and small ensembles, showcasing the vibrant voices that make up our community. You will also hear from choir and community members about the impact Mission Peak Choir has had and the work we hope to continue to do.


Live Streaming on Youtube. A link to join will be emailed to you prior to the event.

Add a donation for Mission Peak Chamber Singers Inc

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