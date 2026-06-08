Golden Hour Sponsor ⭐Changing Lives in 915 - $2000

Golden Hour Sponsor ⭐

Thank you for partnering with Rudolph Helping Hands as a Golden Hour Sponsor for the 2026 Changing Lives in 915 Sunset Run benefiting Apple Tree Creative Center.

Your sponsorship includes event-day recognition, logo placement on the official race shirt, sponsor banners at the event, website promotion, social media recognition, complimentary race entries, and other sponsor benefits outlined in the sponsorship package.

Please complete payment below and submit the requested company information so our team can begin sponsor recognition and event coordination. We truly appreciate your support and partnership in helping us create positive change throughout our community. 💛✨