About this event
Includes admission for one rider in the Golden Isles Liberty Ride & Poker Run, one poker hand, and one official event t-shirt. Riders will enjoy a scenic ride through Coastal Georgia while supporting the mission of the Golden Isles Veterans Village. Registration also includes eligibility for poker run prizes and event activities. Food and beverages may be purchased separately.
Includes admission for one rider and one passenger in the Golden Isles Liberty Ride & Poker Run, one poker hand for the rider, and two official event t-shirts. Enjoy a day of riding, camaraderie, and community while helping support local veterans. Food and beverages may be purchased separately.
Increase your chances of winning! Purchase an additional poker hand to be played during the poker run. Multiple extra hands may be purchased unless otherwise noted by event organizers.
Purchase an additional official Golden Isles Liberty Ride event t-shirt. Perfect for passengers, family members, supporters, or anyone who wants an extra shirt. Please indicate your desired size during registration.
Replace one card in your poker hand with a newly drawn card after all stops have been completed. Take a chance and improve your final hand!
Grab one of our GIVV hats!
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