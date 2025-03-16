Golden Jubilee & Global Conclave 2025 - Ticket for 2 days (May 24th and May 25th)

One Child Ticket - General Admission - (Includes 2 days -May 24th and May 25th)
Age up to 18 Years
(Regular Price - $150-Early Discount $100)
Couple Adult - Standard Admission (Earlybird discount $100)
$405
Couple - Adult Tickets - Standard Admission ticket. (Includes 2 days - May 24th and May 25th for wife and husband).
(Regular Price - $499 - Discount $95)
(Price based on $199 per person)
Patron Sponsor
$1,000
Include registration/donation for a family (Max Up to 2 adults and max up to 2 children from the same family) to attend the Golden Jubilee & Global Conclave celebration on May 24 & 25.
(Includes 2 days pass -May 24th and May 25th)
- Premium Seating
-Memento
-Family recognition
-Family Name in Souvenir
