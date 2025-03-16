Bihar Jharkhand Association Of North America

Hosted by

Bihar Jharkhand Association Of North America

About this event

Sales closed

Golden Jubilee & Global Conclave 2025 - Ticket for 2 days (May 24th and May 25th)

Albany St

New Brunswick, NJ 08901, USA

Child- Admission (Early bird)
$50
One Child Ticket - General Admission - (Includes 2 days -May 24th and May 25th) Age up to 18 Years (Regular Price - $150-Early Discount $100)
Couple Adult - Standard Admission (Earlybird discount $100)
$405
Couple - Adult Tickets - Standard Admission ticket. (Includes 2 days - May 24th and May 25th for wife and husband). (Regular Price - $499 - Discount $95) (Price based on $199 per person)
Patron Sponsor
$1,000
Include registration/donation for a family (Max Up to 2 adults and max up to 2 children from the same family) to attend the Golden Jubilee & Global Conclave celebration on May 24 & 25. (Includes 2 days pass -May 24th and May 25th) - Premium Seating -Memento -Family recognition -Family Name in Souvenir

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!