Golden Jubilee Sponsors

Include registration / donation for a family (Up to 2 adults and 2 children from the same family) to attend the Golden Jubilee & Global Conclave celebration on May 24 & 25.
Silver Sponsors
$2,500
Includes:
-Advertisement in souvenir/ Magazine
-Event passes for 2 days
-Multiple times as Sponsors Type - Display name during the event (Title, Platinum etc.)
-Family (Up to 2 adults and 2 children from same family)
Gold Sponsors
$5,000
Includes:
-Felicitation during the event
-Advertisement in souvenir/ Magazine
-Event passes for 2 days
-Multiple times as Sponsors Type - Display name during the event (Title, Platinum etc.)
-Family (Up to 2 adults and 2 children from same family)
