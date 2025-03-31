Golden Jubilee Sponsors

Two Albany St

New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Family Registration (Patron Sponsors)
$1,000
Include registration / donation for a family (Up to 2 adults and 2 children from the same family) to attend the Golden Jubilee & Global Conclave celebration on May 24 & 25.
Silver Sponsors
$2,500
Includes: -Advertisement in souvenir/ Magazine -Event passes for 2 days -Multiple times as Sponsors Type - Display name during the event (Title, Platinum etc.) -Family (Up to 2 adults and 2 children from same family)
Gold Sponsors
$5,000
Includes: -Felicitation during the event -Advertisement in souvenir/ Magazine -Event passes for 2 days -Multiple times as Sponsors Type - Display name during the event (Title, Platinum etc.) -Family (Up to 2 adults and 2 children from same family)
