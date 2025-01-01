Golden Radiance: A Lux von Zollern Modern Art Auction by Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation

Lot 1: When Joy Took Center Stage by Lux von Zollern

Catalogue Reference: LVZ-WJTCS-1/10

Artist: Lux von Zollern

Year of Creation: 2021

Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)

Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta

Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)

Fair Market Value: $800 USD

Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.

When Joy Took Center Stage by Lux von Zollern

Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back

An explosion of jubilant color and sacred geometry, When Joy Took Center Stage invites you into a world where dreams shimmer just on the verge of becoming real. With a radiant core of ruby red and brushed gold surrounded by rings of lapis blue and luminous amber, this artwork captures the ecstatic moment when happiness takes the spotlight in the theater of life.

Glorious golden hues glisten alongside vibrant sapphire tones, while intricate mosaics and cheerful metallic textures evoke the timeless opulence of cathedral glass and royal tapestries. A sense of motion radiates outward from the center, symbolizing the blossoming of inner joy and the arrival of long-awaited blessings.

This dazzling composition is not merely a feast for the eyes—it is a celebration of triumph, hope, and becoming. Perfect for uplifting any space, it serves as a daily reminder that beauty, joy, and destiny are within reach.

To further enhance its collectible value, this print is accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, and includes a handwritten dedication on the back of the artwork from the artist, Lux von Zollern—an intimate, heartfelt message that makes this piece profoundly personal and emotionally resonant.

As part of a special nonprofit edition, this artwork is being offered at a substantially lower fair market value than comparable Lux von Zollern works typically available through galleries or international auctions. This allows a broader audience to collect meaningful contemporary art while directly supporting a charitable mission.

A Bid That Brings Joy to Others

By acquiring this radiant work, you are not only bringing luminous beauty into your life—you are also becoming part of a powerful movement to bring joy into public places where it’s needed most. All proceeds from this auction will help fund the placement of emotionally uplifting artworks into hospitals, counseling centers, and treatment facilities, transforming sterile spaces into sanctuaries of hope, light, and emotional renewal.

This is more than a work of art. It is a gift of happiness, a legacy of light, and a beautiful act of generosity.