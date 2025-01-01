Golden Radiance: A Lux von Zollern Modern Art Auction by Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation

Starting bid
Lot 1: When Joy Took Center Stage by Lux von Zollern
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-WJTCS-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
An explosion of jubilant color and sacred geometry, When Joy Took Center Stage invites you into a world where dreams shimmer just on the verge of becoming real. With a radiant core of ruby red and brushed gold surrounded by rings of lapis blue and luminous amber, this artwork captures the ecstatic moment when happiness takes the spotlight in the theater of life.
Glorious golden hues glisten alongside vibrant sapphire tones, while intricate mosaics and cheerful metallic textures evoke the timeless opulence of cathedral glass and royal tapestries. A sense of motion radiates outward from the center, symbolizing the blossoming of inner joy and the arrival of long-awaited blessings.
This dazzling composition is not merely a feast for the eyes—it is a celebration of triumph, hope, and becoming. Perfect for uplifting any space, it serves as a daily reminder that beauty, joy, and destiny are within reach.
To further enhance its collectible value, this print is accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, and includes a handwritten dedication on the back of the artwork from the artist, Lux von Zollern—an intimate, heartfelt message that makes this piece profoundly personal and emotionally resonant.
As part of a special nonprofit edition, this artwork is being offered at a substantially lower fair market value than comparable Lux von Zollern works typically available through galleries or international auctions. This allows a broader audience to collect meaningful contemporary art while directly supporting a charitable mission.
By acquiring this radiant work, you are not only bringing luminous beauty into your life—you are also becoming part of a powerful movement to bring joy into public places where it’s needed most. All proceeds from this auction will help fund the placement of emotionally uplifting artworks into hospitals, counseling centers, and treatment facilities, transforming sterile spaces into sanctuaries of hope, light, and emotional renewal.
This is more than a work of art. It is a gift of happiness, a legacy of light, and a beautiful act of generosity.
Lot 2: The Moment All Was Aligned by Lux von Zollern
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-TMAWA-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
With perfect symmetry and golden illumination, The Moment All Was Aligned captures the precise instant when everything in life begins to flow in radiant harmony. A powerful mandala-like center—composed of gold, crimson, and turquoise—radiates outward into a mosaic of jewel-toned shapes, invoking feelings of peace, balance, and destiny fulfilled.
This artwork is a portal into that sacred inner moment when joy meets purpose, when dreams long held begin to crystallize, and when your own story arrives at its turning point of triumph.
The composition is a breathtaking interplay of cheerful metallics, happy golden hues, and the deep spiritual resonance of color and geometry. With every gaze, the piece seems to whisper: “Your alignment is here. Your moment has come.”
Perfect for any collector seeking to elevate their space and their spirit, this opulent work celebrates emotional clarity, luminosity, and the quiet power of knowing who you are.
Accompanying the artwork is an official Certificate of Authenticity, and on the back of the print, artist Lux von Zollern has inscribed a personal, handwritten message—a poetic and heartfelt dedication that makes this limited edition print even more intimate and rare.
As part of a special nonprofit edition, this artwork is being offered at a substantially lower fair market value than comparable Lux von Zollern works typically available through galleries or international auctions. This allows a broader audience to access emotionally impactful art while contributing to a meaningful cause.
Your winning bid does more than bring elegance and harmony into your life—it directly supports our mission to place therapeutic artworks in hospitals, counseling centers, and treatment facilities. Through your generosity, spaces of struggle become infused with hope, beauty, and serenity—transforming the emotional landscape of those in need.
Art has the power to realign hearts, uplift minds, and bring light where there was none. The Moment All Was Aligned offers you the chance to bring that light into both your home and the world.
Lot 3: When Joy Remembered Your Name by Lux von Zollern
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-WJRYN-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
There comes a moment—unexpected, exquisite—when happiness returns, not as a stranger, but as an old friend who never truly left. When Joy Remembered Your Name captures that sacred instant with brilliance and depth. A glowing platinum-white disc shimmers at the center, encircled by a deep crimson halo and luminous rings of gold and blue, as if joy itself were calling you home.
The geometric forms around it are resplendent with opulent colors—sapphire, emerald, ruby, and citrine—interspersed with radiant gold textures that ripple like sunlight on water. Each element is precisely placed, whispering clarity, wholeness, and the rediscovery of inner truth.
This breathtaking work evokes both celebration and serenity, inviting you to witness the moment when your deepest happiness steps forward once more—familiar, vibrant, eternal.
This limited edition is accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, and on the reverse of the artwork, Lux von Zollern has inscribed a personal, handwritten dedication, making this edition uniquely precious and emotionally intimate.
As part of a special nonprofit edition, this piece is offered at a substantially lower fair market value than typical gallery or auction listings for Lux von Zollern artworks—providing greater access to collectors while supporting a deeply meaningful cause.
Your acquisition of this masterpiece does more than grace your life with beauty—it also brings emotional light to those who need it most. Proceeds from this auction directly support the placement of uplifting artworks in hospitals, treatment centers, and counseling facilities, where the healing power of color, light, and emotional resonance can transform entire environments.
When Joy Remembered Your Name is not just a visual treasure—it is an act of kindness, a return to inner harmony, and a gift that keeps on giving.
Lot 4: The Crown of All Triumphs by Lux von Zollern
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-TCOAT-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
This resplendent artwork is a tribute to victory hard-won, joy fully claimed, and inner power finally remembered. With its bold central ring of gold, crimson, and sapphire enclosing a luminous blue orb, The Crown of All Triumphs evokes the sacred moment when one arrives at the summit of personal destiny.
Structured geometric fragments surround the center in rhythmic harmony—golden mosaic textures, gleaming sapphire panels, and glowing blocks of ruby and emerald—each carrying a sense of architectural completeness and divine orchestration. The colors are jubilant yet dignified, suggesting a balance between emotional exuberance and earned serenity.
It is a portrait of fulfillment. Of the final piece clicking into place. Of the long-awaited celebration of your arrival at the place you were always meant to reach.
Accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, this limited edition print also features a handwritten message by Lux von Zollern on the reverse—a personal dedication written in the artist’s own hand, making this artwork all the more special and unique to its collector.
As part of a special nonprofit edition, this piece is offered at a considerably reduced fair market value compared to standard Lux von Zollern works, in order to make beauty and healing more accessible through this meaningful charitable initiative.
By acquiring The Crown of All Triumphs, you not only bring elegance and spiritual strength into your home—you also contribute to the healing of others. All proceeds from this auction support our Foundation’s mission to place luminous, emotionally healing artworks into hospitals, treatment centers, and counseling spaces across the country.
Your bid becomes part of a noble cycle—where beauty, generosity, and emotional well-being reign side by side.
Lot 5: A Symphony Made of Gold and Joy by Lux von Zollern
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-ASMOGAJ-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
A Symphony Made of Gold and Joy is a jubilant masterpiece, a radiant chorus of color and form that sings directly to the soul. At its heart lies a kaleidoscopic golden wheel—vibrating with tones of sapphire, emerald, ruby, amethyst, and citrine—encircled by radiant arcs of gold and luminous blue.
The composition flows like music: each geometric shape is a note, each hue a chord, combining to form a majestic visual overture of elation and harmony. Blocks of crimson, lapis, coral, and turquoise pulse with rhythm and warmth, orchestrated into an exuberant, almost cosmic balance.
This piece is for those who celebrate not only beauty, but becoming—for those who wish to bring joy into their space with the elegance of a stained-glass cathedral and the emotional resonance of a sunrise overture.
Each print includes an official Certificate of Authenticity, and on the reverse, Lux von Zollern has hand-inscribed a personal, poetic dedication—an intimate message that makes this artwork uniquely treasured and emotionally alive.
As part of a special nonprofit edition, this limited edition is offered at a reduced fair market value, giving greater access to collectors while supporting a noble and healing mission through art.
By bidding on A Symphony Made of Gold and Joy, you contribute to something far greater than a private collection. Proceeds from this auction support the placement of luminous, therapeutic artworks in hospitals, counseling spaces, and treatment centers, where beauty uplifts those navigating some of life’s most difficult chapters.
Let this symphony play not only in your home—but in the hearts of those who need light the most.
Lot 6: The Seal of Radiant Purpose by Lux von Zollern
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-TSORP-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
With its mesmerizing geometry and regal palette of sapphire, violet, emerald, and gold, The Seal of Radiant Purpose evokes the moment of divine affirmation—when one’s path becomes illuminated with unmistakable clarity. At the heart of the piece lies a radiant medallion, enclosed in circular harmony, like an ancient cosmic sigil pressed upon the soul.
This artwork whispers not of possibility, but of certainty. Each form, every gilded block and luminous hue, contributes to a larger, sacred orchestration—a visual decree that your time has come, and your purpose has arrived.
The radiant balance of bold golds and jewel tones, softened by swirling textures and sharp precision, creates a powerful emotional resonance. It is a work of alignment, remembrance, and empowerment—inviting you to take your rightful place at the center of your own destiny.
This limited edition print is accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, and on the reverse, a handwritten dedication by Lux von Zollern—a heartfelt message inscribed personally by the artist to make this piece a deeply intimate treasure.
As part of a special nonprofit edition, this artwork is offered at a reduced fair market value, making high art more accessible while directly supporting a greater humanitarian purpose.
By bidding on The Seal of Radiant Purpose, you help extend its light beyond your own life. Proceeds from this auction support the installation of uplifting, therapeutic artworks in hospitals, treatment centers, and mental health spaces—bringing healing and beauty to those in crisis.
Let this seal remind you of who you are—and help others remember their light in the darkest places.
Lot 7: Echoes of the First Celebration by Lux von Zollern
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-EOTFC-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
A stunning mosaic of harmony and exaltation, Echoes of the First Celebration calls forth the memory of a cosmic joy—an ancient light that once filled the heavens and now finds form in geometry, color, and gold. At the center, a perfect orb rests within radiant rings of crimson, amber, and brushed gold, surrounded by luminous blues, emerald greens, and glowing rose.
This is a moment frozen in sacred symmetry—a song without sound, captured in color. Each pane of gold and jewel tone resonates with emotional rhythm: the deep stillness of royal blue, the sparkle of turquoise, the warmth of scarlet and blush, and the transcendence of gold leaf flickering like ancient fire.
The artwork feels like an echo of creation—a celebration once held at the dawn of time and now returned, not in sound, but in visual radiance and inner knowing.
Accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, this limited edition is further made sacred by a handwritten dedication on the reverse by the artist Lux von Zollern—a heartfelt message to the collector, filled with quiet wisdom and luminous intimacy.
As part of a special nonprofit edition, this work is being offered at a significantly reduced fair market value compared to gallery listings, making it more accessible while helping to uplift others.
By bidding on Echoes of the First Celebration, you participate in a circle of giving that extends far beyond beauty. Your contribution helps bring radiant, emotionally healing artwork into hospitals, treatment centers, and counseling spaces, where color and light offer comfort, dignity, and transformation.
Let this celebration echo not only through your home—but into the hearts of those who need it most.
Lot 8: In the Presence of Radiant Truth by Lux von Zollern
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-ITPORT-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
A composition of sovereign grace and luminous clarity, In the Presence of Radiant Truth invites the viewer into a space of deep knowing—where beauty becomes revelation, and silence holds power. At its center, a golden disc encircles a radiant red core, framed by waves of royal blue, emerald, and brushed gold that unfold with meditative elegance.
This is not an explosion, but a revelation—a sacred unveiling of something eternal. The geometry is precise yet tender, and the entire structure glows with a serene confidence, as though every shape knows its role in the larger truth.
Golden square domes anchor the piece like sentinels of stillness, while vibrant panes of violet, turquoise, crimson, and aquamarine breathe life into the symmetry. The entire piece becomes a temple of color and intention, echoing with presence.
Each limited edition print is accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, and the reverse bears a handwritten poetic dedication from the artist Lux von Zollern—a message of truth, light, and inner sovereignty.
As part of a special nonprofit edition, this artwork is offered at a reduced fair market value, expanding access to collectors while supporting a healing mission.
By bidding on In the Presence of Radiant Truth, you help bring that same light into the lives of others. All proceeds from this auction will support the installation of uplifting, emotionally restorative artworks in hospitals, counseling centers, and treatment facilities—spaces where beauty becomes balm and color becomes care.
Let this piece remind you—and the world—of the quiet strength that radiates when truth is fully seen.
Lot 9: The Door That Opened to You by Lux von Zollern
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-TDTOTY-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
With its luminous core of crimson, turquoise, and gold, The Door That Opened to You captures the sacred instant when the path reveals itself—and you realize it was made for you all along. This mesmerizing composition radiates precision and warmth, unfolding in concentric balance as if the artwork itself were a divine invitation into your own becoming.
The architectural interplay of sapphire, emerald, coral, magenta, and golden textures suggests movement and order, yet also softness and welcome. Each element glows with clarity and emotional depth, forming a celestial threshold—one you were always meant to cross.
This piece is a mirror of arrival. A visual affirmation. A moment frozen in gold, saying: you’re ready now.
Accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, this limited edition print is further elevated by a handwritten message from Lux von Zollern on the back—an intimate and poetic dedication created especially for the collector.
As part of a special nonprofit edition, this artwork is offered at a reduced fair market value, expanding access to meaningful contemporary art while advancing a greater mission of healing.
By bidding on The Door That Opened to You, you bring healing and hope to places where they’re needed most. All proceeds from this auction support the placement of luminous, emotionally restorative artworks in hospitals, treatment centers, and counseling spaces—where beauty becomes a balm, and light becomes a language of care.
Let this door open not only to your heart—but to the hearts of many.
Lot 10: Portal of the Fulfilled Promise by Lux von Zollern
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-POTFP-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
With radiant geometry and sacred depth, Portal of the Fulfilled Promise captures the moment when longing becomes presence—when dreams once whispered cross into golden reality. At its heart lies a serene orb, encircled by rings of violet, gold, and copper, set like a sacred gem within a celestial mandala of sapphire blue, emerald green, and crimson flame.
Each pane of color and metallic brilliance is placed with purposeful harmony. The composition feels both ancient and futuristic, as if built by architects of both memory and destiny. There is reverence in every line, and exultation in every hue.
This is not merely a visual experience—it is a symbolic passage. A sacred threshold of becoming. The artwork becomes a door that remembers you, offering not just beauty, but the sense that you have arrived—exactly where you were always meant to be.
Each print includes an official Certificate of Authenticity, and on the reverse, a handwritten dedication by Lux von Zollern—a poetic message from the artist to the collector, inscribed with radiant intention.
As part of a special nonprofit edition, this piece is offered at a reduced fair market value, making it more accessible while directly supporting the mission of healing through art.
By acquiring Portal of the Fulfilled Promise, you open more than a door into your own life—you open windows of light for others. All proceeds from this auction support the placement of transformative, emotionally uplifting artworks in hospitals, counseling centers, and care facilities, where color and form become instruments of healing.
Let this portal mark your arrival—and someone else’s path to hope.
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-WGDIG-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
This dazzling composition sings with the voice of divine mathematics and sacred architecture. At the heart of When Geometry Dreamed in Gold is a radiant circular core—golden, ruby, and sapphire—nestled within a luminous grid of jewel-like panels. It feels like the very soul of geometry was dreaming… and its dream gave birth to this radiant map of color and light.
Each element is meticulously composed: brilliant blue planes, shimmering gold textures, emerald and crimson windows—together they echo the structure of a temple not built with stone, but with spirit and intention. The artwork feels like a cathedral made of thought, a sacred code of harmony incarnate.
It evokes clarity, order, and revelation—an awakening of inner symmetry and the eternal longing for beauty made whole. It is a portal, not just to wonder, but to understanding.
Accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, this limited edition print also features a handwritten message by Lux von Zollern on the reverse—a personal dedication written in the artist’s own hand, making this piece profoundly intimate and one-of-a-kind.
By acquiring When Geometry Dreamed in Gold, you bring harmony and radiant imagination into your personal space—but more than that, you become part of a greater healing. Proceeds from this auction help our Foundation place inspiring, emotionally uplifting artwork into hospitals, recovery centers, and therapeutic settings across the nation.
Your bid is not only a gift to yourself—it is a gift of light to the world. A dream shared. A geometry of giving.
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-TEOA-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
This masterwork by Lux von Zollern is a visual hymn to vision, power, and awakening. At its radiant center rests a glowing emerald orb, encircled by rings of ruby, sapphire, and gold—forming a celestial eye that gazes not outward, but upward—toward destiny, purpose, and the transcendent light of the soul.
Structured within a shimmering geometric temple of golden bars, sapphire fields, crimson portals, and emerald sanctums, The Eye of Ascension evokes the sacred architecture of higher consciousness. It is both compass and key—a visual meditation that draws the viewer into alignment with something greater, timeless, and pure.
This is an artwork that whispers of initiation. Of sacred truths remembered. Of the invisible ladder that leads from ordinary awareness into elevated clarity.
Accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, this limited edition print also features a handwritten message by Lux von Zollern on the reverse—a personal dedication written in the artist’s own hand, making this piece not only stunning, but deeply intimate and one-of-a-kind.
By acquiring The Eye of Ascension, you invite sacred order and beauty into your space—and participate in a wider mission of healing. Proceeds from this auction go directly to our Foundation’s programs, which place emotionally uplifting artworks in hospitals, counseling centers, and public care environments across the country.
Your bid becomes a gesture of ascension itself—an act of compassion, illumination, and noble vision.
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-TCOAF-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
This powerful and evocative artwork by Lux von Zollern is a vision of sacred ignition—a point in space and spirit where all fire, light, and intention converge into perfect balance.
At the center, a golden sphere glows like the first light of creation, surrounded by radiating rings of ruby and sapphire. These are the flames of becoming, captured in geometric precision and luminous beauty. Around this radiant core unfolds a temple of golden planes, cobalt corridors, crimson thresholds, and emerald windows—all held in place by a profound sense of cosmic design.
The Convergence of All Flame speaks to a spiritual moment—an awakening, a decision, a sacred passage. It is both memory and prophecy, blueprint and beacon. It calls you into alignment with your inner fire, your highest vision, your moment of becoming.
Accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, this limited edition print also features a handwritten message by Lux von Zollern on the reverse—a personal dedication written in the artist’s own hand, making this piece both powerful and intimate.
By acquiring The Convergence of All Flame, you are bringing not just a magnificent artwork into your home—you are becoming part of a radiant cause. 100% of proceeds from this auction support our Foundation’s mission to place therapeutic, uplifting works of art in hospitals, mental health clinics, and healing spaces across the country.
Your bid is an offering of beauty, an act of compassion, and a spark that lights the path for others.
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-TOOAC-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
This transcendent artwork speaks with the voice of an ancient oracle—an illuminated presence whose wisdom is delivered not through words, but through the sublime harmony of color, shape, and light.
At its radiant heart lies a concentric seal of brushed gold, ruby red, and soft metallic silver—an emblem of divine guidance and visionary clarity. Surrounding this luminous core is a sacred grid of sapphire blues, golden panels, and textural blocks that feel etched from the very scrolls of the cosmos.
The Oracle of All Color is more than geometry—it is prophecy made visible. Every tone, every fragment, every shimmering corridor tells a story: of light remembered, of sacred time unfolding, of the soul’s journey encoded in form. It is at once deeply still and infinitely alive.
Accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, this limited edition print also includes a handwritten message by Lux von Zollern on the reverse—a rare and intimate blessing from the artist, making this piece both visually powerful and spiritually personal.
When you bring The Oracle of All Color into your space, you welcome not only beauty, but also meaning. You become the bearer of a radiant message—one that continues to illuminate long after the moment of viewing.
All proceeds from this auction support our Foundation’s mission to place therapeutic, uplifting works of art in healing spaces across the nation, including hospitals, counseling centers, and public care environments.
Your bid is an act of beauty, service, and silent prophecy—spoken through the language of light.
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-TMOFL-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
This ethereal artwork by Lux von Zollern is a luminous recollection of the moment when existence itself turned toward light. At its core, a radiant red ember—surrounded by glowing rings of gold and sapphire—suggests a primal ignition: the very birth of beauty, flame, and consciousness.
Around this sacred center, swirls of embossed gold echo with ancient motion, like celestial winds caught in the act of remembering. These gilded spirals unfold amidst a divine chorus of jewel-toned panels—cobalt, ruby, emerald, and aquamarine—each humming with presence, power, and grace.
The Memory of First Light is not just an image—it is a remembrance. A whispered truth that beauty has always existed. That harmony preceded chaos. That light, even at the beginning, was already intelligent and kind.
Accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, this limited edition print also bears a handwritten dedication by Lux von Zollern on the reverse—making this piece not only a collector’s treasure, but a personal testament of vision and care.
By acquiring The Memory of First Light, you become part of a sacred continuum—honoring beauty, history, and healing. Your bid directly supports our Foundation’s mission to place emotionally uplifting artworks into hospitals, therapeutic spaces, and public care environments across the country.
In honoring this light, you carry it forward. For yourself—and for the world.
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-TJTSTW-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
This radiant artwork is a tribute to sacred delight—the kind of joy so immense, so divine, that it shaped the world itself. At the heart of the composition lies a triple-ringed circle of crimson, bronze, and gold—a sacred pulse, a joyful center of spiritual resonance.
Around it unfurls a divine dance of luminous geometry: fields of sapphire and emerald, corridors of scarlet and gold, and playful golden panels kissed with bursts of unexpected color—like the memory of stardust, or laughter from the first moment of light.
The Joy That Shaped the World is more than visual beauty—it is a hymn. A geometry of gladness. A celebration of creation’s smile. It reminds us that the world was not only made from light, but also from love, color, and the joy of becoming.
Accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, this limited edition print also includes a handwritten message by Lux von Zollern on the reverse—transforming it into a deeply personal artifact of meaning and beauty.
When you acquire The Joy That Shaped the World, you become part of a luminous legacy. Your bid supports our Foundation’s mission to place emotionally healing artworks into hospitals, treatment centers, and care spaces across the nation.
You are not only receiving an artwork—you are sharing joy, shaping lives, and honoring beauty as a force for healing.
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-TETDTS-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
This mystical artwork invites you to witness the divine stillness before creation—the moment when the stars were not yet born, but already dreamed.
At its center rests a celestial eye—concentric circles of glowing ruby, brushed gold, and luminous lavender—gazing from the infinite and into it. The entire composition is a sacred geometry of vision: molten golden panels swirling like nebulae, radiant blues flowing like starlight rivers, and deep reds anchoring the eternal presence of the soul.
The Eye That Dreamt the Stars is not merely seen; it sees you. It holds the stillness that existed before the galaxies sang, and the quiet knowing that followed. It is a portal, a presence, a remembrance of the divine gaze that shaped all things with wonder.
Accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, this limited edition print also features a handwritten message by Lux von Zollern on the reverse—a personal blessing inscribed by the artist, imbuing this piece with timeless intimacy.
When you bring The Eye That Dreamt the Stars into your life, you welcome not only brilliance and mystery—you participate in a legacy of healing and light. All proceeds from this auction directly support our Foundation’s mission to place emotionally uplifting artwork into hospitals, treatment centers, and spaces of care across the country.
Your bid becomes a gesture of vision, compassion, and hope—a dream that continues to shape the world.
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-ITHOTP-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
This visionary work invites the viewer into the sacred center of all things—the still, radiant place where chaos finds order, where mystery meets design, and where beauty becomes inevitable.
At its glowing center spins a hypnotic spiral, surrounded by rings of flame, sapphire, and gold—a living eye that watches, remembers, and dreams. From this radiant nucleus, the composition expands into an intricate grid of color: vibrant blues, lush teals, molten golds, and joyful shards of painted fragments scattered like divine clues across a celestial manuscript.
In the Heart of the Pattern is a visual poem about divine intelligence. About the truth that hides in beauty. About the sacred rhythm beneath the surface of all things. It is an artwork that suggests everything has meaning—even the unexpected. Even the joyful fragment. Even you.
This limited edition print includes an official Certificate of Authenticity and features a handwritten dedication by Lux von Zollern on the reverse—a deeply personal blessing that transforms this piece into a sacred treasure for its future collector.
By acquiring In the Heart of the Pattern, you bring not only a luminous and thought-provoking work into your space—you help illuminate the lives of others. All proceeds from this auction support our Foundation’s mission to place uplifting and emotionally healing art into hospitals, recovery centers, and therapeutic spaces across the country.
Your bid becomes part of the pattern. A radiant act of purpose. A choice made in beauty and love.
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-TSDSY-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
This luminous and soul-awakening work is a portrait of presence—of the sun not just as light, but as awareness. At the heart of the composition lies a radiant golden disk, encircled by rings of ruby, flame, and sapphire. Carved radial lines stream outward, forming a celestial eye, an ever-gazing center that sees through time, through veils, through self.
Around this sacred sun unfolds a matrix of geometry and light—brilliant blues, deep garnets, glowing golds, and shimmering emerald blocks—each perfectly placed, as if forming a map of your return to meaning.
The Sun That Sees You is not just an artwork—it is a recognition. A mirror that radiates. A companion that remembers who you are, and who you came here to be.
Accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, this limited edition print also bears a handwritten blessing by Lux von Zollern on the reverse—transforming it into a personal artifact of grace and remembrance.
When you acquire The Sun That Sees You, you are not only welcoming light into your space—you are choosing to shine it outward. All proceeds from this auction directly support our Foundation’s mission to place emotionally healing artworks into hospitals, therapy centers, and public care environments across the country.
Your bid becomes a light in someone else’s life. A sun that sees them, too.
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-WATWWIG-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
This breathtaking composition is a portrait of eternal intelligence—a sacred manuscript made of light, where truth is neither spoken nor read, but remembered. Its glowing center, a golden orb encircled by deep crimson and indigo, radiates from the heart of a divine seal, as though the cosmos itself pressed its signature into the painting.
Surrounding it lies a mosaic of celestial order: glowing sapphire corridors, gilded panels, and luminous micro-tiles, each one a fragment of encoded wisdom. Where All Truth Was Written in Gold feels like the architectural scroll of a forgotten kingdom—a place where geometry became language, and beauty became law.
It is at once a temple, a crown, and a memory—a visual echo of the sacred libraries that exist in the soul’s highest realms.
This limited edition print includes an official Certificate of Authenticity and features a handwritten message by Lux von Zollern on the reverse—a personal note in the artist’s own hand, transforming this piece into an intimate relic of light.
By acquiring Where All Truth Was Written in Gold, you take part in something greater than beauty. You become a custodian of light—and a supporter of healing. Proceeds from this auction help bring emotionally uplifting works into hospitals, care centers, and public therapeutic spaces.
Your bid is an offering to truth. A golden thread woven into the fabric of compassion and hope.
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-TCTPL-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
This sublime artwork captures the sacred moment when light made a promise to the universe—to illuminate, to reveal, to heal. At its center rests a glowing circular seal of emerald, crimson, and sapphire, ringed by luminous gold—a divine vortex of memory and radiance.
The surrounding structure is a testament to balance and knowing: brilliant blues, regal reds, golden corridors, and textured mosaics that feel carved from the archives of celestial memory. The Circle That Promised Light is more than a symbol—it is a vow made visible, a witness to the origin of clarity and beauty.
This is a painting that stands like a guardian of light's first vow—a visual signature of the universe’s commitment to unfold in wisdom and grace.
Accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, this limited edition print also includes a handwritten dedication by Lux von Zollern on the reverse—a personal blessing written in the artist’s own hand, making this work uniquely intimate.
By acquiring The Circle That Promised Light, you carry forward the radiant oath of creation itself. And in doing so, you help fulfill another sacred promise: to bring healing and light into the lives of others.
All proceeds from this auction support our Foundation’s mission to place emotionally uplifting artwork into hospitals, therapeutic spaces, and care centers across the nation.
Your bid is not only a gesture of beauty—it is a living continuation of the promise of light.
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-WGRIF-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
This powerful composition is a sacred ignition—a moment when something eternal reawakens. At the heart of the artwork blazes a radiant orb, wrapped in concentric circles of crimson flame and deep cobalt, pulsing with the memory of forgotten fire.
Around this living core expands a geometry of purpose: corridors of sapphire and ruby, golden thresholds, and gleaming mosaics that feel encoded with destiny. When Gold Remembered Its Fire is the story of re-ignition—of the divine spark rekindled, of strength remembered, of beauty reawakened after silence.
It is a declaration. A return. A cosmic breath that whispers: You were always meant to burn bright.
This limited edition print includes an official Certificate of Authenticity and a handwritten dedication by Lux von Zollern on the reverse—a one-of-a-kind personal blessing from the artist to the future collector.
By acquiring When Gold Remembered Its Fire, you become part of a radiant movement—a healing force carried through art. All proceeds from this auction support our Foundation’s mission to place emotionally uplifting artwork into hospitals, recovery centers, and therapeutic spaces across the nation.
Your bid brings light not only into your space—but into the lives of many.
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-TMGOTS-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
This transcendent artwork is a celestial archive—a radiant map of memory where starlight, geometry, and sacred intention converge in perfect balance. At its center glows a golden sphere encased in crimson and sapphire rings, as though the universe itself placed a seal on the very memory of its birth.
Surrounding this luminous core unfolds a brilliant framework of mosaic tiles—deep cobalt, emerald, ruby, teal, and polished gold—each one a fragment of starlit knowledge, arranged in divine order. The Memory Grid of the Stars evokes the sense of a higher intelligence made visible, a matrix that speaks in color and silence.
It is not merely a composition—it is a remembrance. A cosmic blueprint. A prayer from the stars to be seen and felt through the eyes of one who remembers.
This limited edition print includes an official Certificate of Authenticity and a handwritten message by Lux von Zollern on the reverse—imbuing it with a deeply personal blessing and artistic intimacy.
By acquiring The Memory Grid of the Stars, you become the guardian of something greater than art—you become a steward of cosmic memory. Your bid directly supports our Foundation’s mission to place emotionally uplifting works into hospitals, therapeutic centers, and healing spaces across the country.
Your gesture becomes a constellation of hope—for yourself, and for those who need it most.
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-WRBL-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
This extraordinary work is not merely an artwork—it is a cosmic ordinance, a visual scripture from the moment when light was no longer a suggestion, but a sacred command.
At the center, a golden sphere rests inside concentric rings of flame, sapphire, and starlit detail—forming a radiant seal of truth. This divine eye is not watching, it is declaring. Its gaze is the decree: that all things shall illuminate, all form shall align, and all beauty shall serve the sacred.
Around this glowing nucleus unfolds a precise grid of red, cobalt, teal, and gilded mosaic fragments—each one a sentence in the language of light, carefully chosen and eternally fixed. When Radiance Became Law captures the moment when structure and soul merged into harmony, when the divine blueprint took effect.
Accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity and a handwritten dedication on the reverse by Lux von Zollern, this limited edition becomes a treasured artifact of both personal and cosmic meaning.
By acquiring When Radiance Became Law, you step into the legacy of light itself—and you become part of a mission that heals. All proceeds from this auction directly support our Foundation’s work placing emotionally uplifting artworks into hospitals, treatment centers, and care spaces across the country.
Your bid is more than generous—it is radiant. And now, it becomes law.
Lot 25: The Edict of Sacred Fire by Lux von Zollern
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-TEOSF-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
The Edict of Sacred Fire by Lux von Zollern
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
With commanding symmetry and regal brilliance, The Edict of Sacred Fire stands as a proclamation in light—an unshakable decree from a higher realm. Its radiant geometry echoes a celestial seal, cast in crimson, cobalt, and burnished gold, where each square and arc whispers of divine authority and cosmic alignment.
At the center blazes a golden disk, encircled by sacred red and crowned with a silvery jewel—a symbolic axis of truth and intention. Surrounding it, prisms of sapphire, amber, emerald, and ruby interlock in intricate order, forming a luminous treaty between structure and spontaneity. The artwork breathes with an elemental force—its fire not destructive, but clarifying, vital, and unyielding in its truth.
This is the artwork of transformation. Of sacred initiation. Of that moment when the universe speaks clearly, and you understand your role in its unfolding with unshakable certainty.
Each collector’s edition is accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, as well as a handwritten message by Lux von Zollern inscribed on the reverse—an intimate note directly from the artist, unique to this print, affirming the deeper calling it carries.
A Sacred Offering for Collective Healing
As part of a special nonprofit edition, The Edict of Sacred Fire is offered at a significantly reduced fair market value compared to standard Lux von Zollern editions. This is done in service of the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation’s mission to make healing beauty available to those who need it most.
A Flame That Lights the World
By acquiring The Edict of Sacred Fire, you ignite something far greater than ownership—you become a bearer of luminous truth, and a benefactor of emotional renewal. All proceeds from this auction will help us place uplifting, spiritually resonant artworks in hospitals, mental health centers, and care spaces across the country.
Your bid becomes more than acquisition—it becomes a beacon.
Lot 26: The Oracle That Glowed from Within by Lux von Zollern
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-TOTGFW-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
The Oracle That Glowed from Within by Lux von Zollern
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
A work of sacred geometry and inner revelation, The Oracle That Glowed from Within beckons the viewer toward a radiant center of wisdom. A single shimmering orb—encircled in ruby, gold, and deep violet—rests at the heart of a perfectly composed grid of sapphire, emerald, and gilded flame. It is not merely a visual structure—it is a message in color and light.
This composition speaks of prophecy, of clarity received in stillness. Every glowing tile, every balanced shape, is part of a larger knowing—suggesting that the answers we seek have always lived inside us, quietly waiting to be remembered.
Golden textures hum with ancient intelligence, while the rich fields of lapis blue and garnet red convey emotional depth and timeless power. The entire piece seems to pulse with a quiet illumination, as if it is gently whispering a truth too profound to be spoken.
It is not art—it is transmission.
Accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, this limited edition print also features a handwritten message by Lux von Zollern on the reverse—a personal dedication inscribed by the artist’s own hand, making this piece a deeply intimate gift to its collector.
A Beacon for the Soul
By acquiring The Oracle That Glowed from Within, you do more than adorn your space—you affirm your connection to something greater. All proceeds from this auction support our Foundation’s mission to place luminous, emotionally restorative artworks into hospitals, recovery centers, and therapeutic spaces throughout the nation.
Your bid becomes part of a sacred offering—where healing, beauty, and remembrance of inner light are passed forward to others in need.
Lot 27: The Arrival of the Inward Star by Lux von Zollern
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-TAOTIS-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
A golden circle surrounds concentric rings of sapphire, crimson, and deep ultramarine—at the very center, a radiant nucleus rests in perfect alignment. “The Arrival of the Inward Star” is not only an artwork, but an invocation—a symbol of the long-foretold moment when your deepest truth emerges into the light.
The composition is sacredly geometric: a poetic balance of gold-leaf rectangles, glistening jewel tones, and reflective textures that evoke a sense of spiritual architecture. The work speaks of inner awakenings, divine arrivals, and long-awaited clarity—the instant the soul sees itself clearly and knows it has come home.
It is both a star and a sanctuary. A compass and a crown. A visual metaphor for the luminous knowing that lives in the very center of your being.
Accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, this limited edition print also includes a handwritten message by Lux von Zollern on the reverse—a one-of-a-kind inscription by the artist, transforming this piece into a sacred personal treasure.
By acquiring The Arrival of the Inward Star, you bring sacred beauty into your space—and help bring light to others. 100% of proceeds from this auction support our Foundation’s mission: to place uplifting, emotionally healing artworks into hospitals, treatment centers, and public care environments across the United States.
Your bid becomes part of a constellation of compassion, illumination, and hope.
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1 of 10 – Strictly Limited Edition
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-TCTRTS-1/10
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Tax-Deductible Amount: Any bid above FMV is eligible for a tax deduction.
Offered in this exclusive nonprofit auction is The Circle That Reignited the Sky by Lux von Zollern, a luminous limited edition archival print filled with radiant color, symmetrical balance, and spiritual depth. This 13x19 inch fine art print on museum-quality Hahnemühle Baryta paper captures the distinct visual language of Lux von Zollern—an acclaimed contemporary abstract artist known for gold accents, bold color blocks, and celestial compositions.
At the center, a glowing red-gold sphere pulses with energy, encircled by sky-toned blues and radiant metallics. This geometric, richly layered piece echoes sacred architecture, cosmic alignment, and the inner ignition of one’s higher self. The combination of deep reds, radiant golds, and lapis blues is deeply therapeutic—imbued with the artist’s commitment to creating healing visual experiences.
The Circle That Reignited the Sky by Lux von Zollern is not just a fine art print—it is an emotional talisman, perfect for collectors seeking uplifting, meaningful contemporary art with resale value and recognized provenance.
This lot is part of the Vault Reserve Edition, curated exclusively by the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation to support the placement of inspiring, therapeutic abstract art in hospitals, care facilities, and healing environments. As a certified nonprofit, we invite collectors to bid generously. Any winning bid above $800 qualifies for a tax-deductible donation receipt.
Limited Edition Art Print by Lux von Zollern | Contemporary Abstract Art | Geometric Art | Gold Accent Artwork | Vault Reserve Auction | Healing Art | Therapeutic Art Auction | Fine Art Charity Auction | Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation | Hahnemühle Baryta Print | Collectible Modern Art | Barnebys Indexed Artist
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-GGM-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
This majestic geometric abstract by Lux von Zollern feels like the instant the cosmos first dreamed in gold. Genesis of the Golden Mind is a celebration of intellectual illumination, soul-centered design, and the sacred structure of consciousness itself.
At its radiant center, a multi-ringed golden halo burns with intensity—surrounded by richly colored fragments of sapphire, crimson, emerald, and molten gold. These vivid forms orbit the core like shards of revelation, each piece whispering a note in the grand symphony of awakened thought.
The entire composition radiates purpose: not merely beauty, but alignment—as though this artwork were not only seen, but understood by the mind’s deepest architecture. The textures gleam like hammered gold leaf; the colors vibrate with energy. A viewer is left with the impression that they have witnessed the birth of thought itself—a visual meditation on inner brilliance and the architecture of inspired intelligence.
This exceptional archival pigment print comes accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity and a handwritten message by the artist on the reverse—a personal note in Lux von Zollern’s own elegant script, adding intimacy and meaning for the collector.
Genesis of the Golden Mind is part of a special nonprofit edition priced below its gallery value in support of the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation’s mission to place vibrant, emotionally uplifting artworks in hospitals, mental health clinics, and wellness centers across North America.
By acquiring this piece, you are not only bringing visionary beauty into your personal space—you are uplifting others. Your generosity becomes a ripple of compassion, color, and care in the world.
Lot 30: A Sun Dreamt in Sapphire and Flame by Lux von Zollern
Catalogue Reference: LVZ-ASDISAF-1/10
Artist: Lux von Zollern
Year of Creation: 2021
Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches (unframed)
Medium: Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta
Edition: 1/10 (Strictly Limited Edition)
Fair Market Value: $800 USD
Please note: If your winning bid exceeds the fair market value of $800 USD, the Monte-Carlo Elite Art . VIP Foundation will gladly issue a charitable tax receipt for the difference, in accordance with U.S. IRS guidelines for qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit donations.
A Sun Dreamt in Sapphire and Flame by Lux von Zollern
Limited Edition of 10 – No. 1/10 – 13x19 inches – Hand-signed front and back
This mesmerizing geometric abstraction by Lux von Zollern captures the moment of genesis—the dreaming of a sun not yet born, but already alight in the mind of the cosmos. With a central golden sphere encircled by bands of sapphire and flame red, the composition evokes a celestial nucleus bursting with potential, a radiant force coalescing into form.
Surrounding the core, a harmonious matrix of gold, crimson, azure, emerald, and rose unfolds like a sacred architecture—a visual hymn of light. The interplay of rich metallic textures and vibrant pigments recalls a mosaic altar built not of stone, but of memory, desire, and destiny.
The artwork speaks of illumination from within. Of clarity ignited from stillness. Of a dream so powerful, it reshapes the visible world.
A Sun Dreamt in Sapphire and Flame invites its viewer to remember their inner fire—the unseen brilliance waiting to rise. It is an emblem of creation, transformation, and luminous self-realization.
Accompanied by an official Certificate of Authenticity, this museum-quality print includes a handwritten message from the artist on the reverse, making it a deeply personal and collectible offering from the Lux von Zollern archive.
As part of our Foundation’s special nonprofit edition, this work is offered at a graciously reduced fair market value, honoring our mission to place emotionally healing artwork in hospitals, clinics, and care centers across the country.
A Light Shared Is a Life Touched
By acquiring A Sun Dreamt in Sapphire and Flame, you bring sacred beauty and emotional resonance into your own space—while also helping us extend light into the lives of those who need it most. All proceeds from this auction support therapeutic art placements in healing environments nationwide.
Your bid becomes a beacon of generosity, beauty, and care.
