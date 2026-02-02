Golden Rule Movement's Shop

Please note: Orders for this one-time Founding Supporter hoodie will be accepted through March 1st. Production will begin after the order window closes, with delivery expected by the end of March.





This Founding Supporter Hoodie marks the very beginning of the Golden Rule Movement.

Designed as a one-time release, each hoodie includes a gold tag to recognize those who helped launch this movement from the ground up. Once this edition is gone, it will not be restocked.

More than apparel, this piece represents a commitment to kindness, empathy, and treating others the way we would want to be treated.

Every purchase helps turn compassion into action by supporting real, practical outreach that meets people in moments of need.