Design for Good Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Denim & Pearls created and donated by one of our denim suppliers.
Size M
Starting bid
Inspired by trompe l’œil and the timeless elegance of pearls, this short-sleeve shirt jacket is designed to feel effortlessly chic and art-driven. Scattered pearl details and intentionally non-functional ties create a sense of visual play and dimensionality, blending illusion with craftsmanship. The piece pays tribute to the surrealist spirit and bold experimentation of iconic fashion artistry, reinterpreted through a modern, wearable lens. By Joseph Lin
SIZE: M
Starting bid
Jennifer wanted to bring Diamonds & Denim into the Dallas Cowboy’s Fandom! Let your Cowboys spirit shine in this jacket made of true Dallas Cowboys Star patches, Hand Placed Rhinestones, and Hand Painted Cowboys Artwork.
By Jenniefer Everitt
SIZE: M
Starting bid
It is hand‑painted and inspired by rolling hills of wildflowers on a warm, breezy spring day, this denim jacket celebrates movement, color, and gentle optimism. Each flowing bloom drifts across the fabric like petals carried by the wind—an invitation to grow, wander, and bloom freely wherever life takes you.
By Alyssa Arcieri
SIZE: M
Starting bid
This jacket is called LA in Denim. A vintage Lucky Brand jacket reimagined with tonal denim patchwork inspired by the Los Angeles skyline, Hollywood hills, and coastal waves. A one-of-a-kind piece that blends city structure with West Coast movement through craftsmanship and texture. Created by Erick Rojas
SIZE: XXL
Starting bid
The Life in Full Bloom jacket is a white denim statement piece with hand-crafted satin florals and woven green leaves. Shades of rose, plum, and soft gold blooms across the front and back, adding rich dimension and movement. Blending romance with modern edge, this jacket symbolizes growth, confidence, and connection—designed for those who choose to stand out and bloom boldly.
By Priscilla Olson
SIZE: M
Starting bid
“Dream Weaver I believe you can get me through the night … I believe we can reach the morning light” - Paul Wright
Dream Weaver is an artistic project inspired by my upcoming 31st birthday, a moment that feels like the beginning of a new, creative chapter. I sense myself entering a period of transition and renewed imagination, and this work captures that shift.
I’m exploring what it means to become a Dream Weaver for myself — someone who imagines possibilities, shapes ideas with intention, and turns aspirations into something tangible. Through this lens, I’m interested in how personal vision influences reality and how creativity can help clarify the paths we choose.
This project reflects transformation, intention, and the ongoing practice of bringing ideas to life.
By Bre Ferrera
SIZE: M
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind upcycled denim jacket brings new life to well-loved jeans from A.N.A. and St. Johns Bay, transforming them into a statement piece. Hand-crafted with a Diamond Patchwork Design, each panel highlights the character and texture of reclaimed denim, making this jacket truly unique.
Designed with an open kimono-style front and drop shoulders, the fit is relaxed, easy and effortless. The high-low hemline and curved side seams create a flattering silhouette that adds movement and flow.
Thoughtfully constructed, the jacket is fully lined and features inside
denim patch pockets. The jacket pairs easily with any wash of denim jeans or throw it over a dress for a hi-lo appeal. A wearable work of art that celebrates sustainability, craftsmanship, and style.
By Rebecca Holly
SIZE: M
Starting bid
“Reclaimed Heart” was born from years of saving fabric scraps and materials in my sewing studio (pieces I couldn’t let go of!) The lace and mesh are leftover from sewing my very own wedding dress. The rhinestones leftover from sewing outfits to wear to a Sabrina Carpenter concert. And the denim itself recycled and reimagined into something entirely new. Whether it’s for a bride in her engaged era, someone dancing at a music festival, or anyone looking for that perfect “Insta-worthy” moment, this jacket was made to carry new memories forward. Because sometimes the most beautiful things aren’t brand new - they’re reclaimed. By Molly Kate Cline
SIZE: M
Starting bid
This jacket is built from existing materials reworked and contextualized to create something new. Repurpose is about intention, restraint and seeing potential where others see completion. By Kristin Rademancher
SIZE: M UNISEX
Starting bid
Denim & Bling created and donated by one of our denim suppliers.
Size M
Starting bid
A custom embroidery embellishment on a garment of your choice! Submit your picture or inspiration and favorite colors for a one of a kind embroidered piece! By Alyssa Arcieri delivered 4-6 weeks after auction ends.
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