Design for Good Silent Auction

“Dream Weaver I believe you can get me through the night … I believe we can reach the morning light” - Paul Wright​

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Dream Weaver is an artistic project inspired by my upcoming 31st birthday, a moment that feels like the beginning of a new, creative chapter. I sense myself entering a period of transition and renewed imagination, and this work captures that shift.​

I’m exploring what it means to become a Dream Weaver for myself — someone who imagines possibilities, shapes ideas with intention, and turns aspirations into something tangible. Through this lens, I’m interested in how personal vision influences reality and how creativity can help clarify the paths we choose.​

This project reflects transformation, intention, and the ongoing practice of bringing ideas to life.​

By Bre Ferrera

​SIZE: M