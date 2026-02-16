Golden Thread Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Nespresso Vertuo Pop Machine & $25 Jayne’s Reliable gift card.
Starting bid
Autographed Hockey Puck- Drysdale #19 from the Flyers & $50 Difebo’s gift card.
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Villanova Basketball tickets (2) to a 2026-2027 game & $30 Coastal Clean carwash gift card.
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(4) upper level Shorebirds tickets
Stainless water bottle with stickers
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(4) Upper Level Tickets to Washington Wizzards 2025-2026 game
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Stone & Sage Gift Basket
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2026 Delaware State Parks Annual Pass
XL bucket of Fishers Popcorn
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Washington Nationals (2) LF/RF Tickets
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Philly Wings LAX (4) Tickets
$25 Surf Bagel Gift Card
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Crayola Experience (2) Tickets
Sadie May Outfit size 24 months
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Avon Gift Set
Scarf & Dish Towels from Susan’s Scarves
2 Fleet Passes to Historic Ships in Baltimore
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Table Runner & Ring, $20 Captain’s Pizza Gift Card
(3) Lit by Calvin Candles
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Crochet Baby Blanket & Lap Blanket by Ms. Lachman
Baby Basket from Crafts by Linda
Crochet Rainbow Fish from Tangled Loops
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Sea Barre Fitness 3 Free classes
(2) Balms from Essentially Genevive
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Bluey Color Wonder Magic Paint
$15 Dunkin gift card
(4) bows from Babes in Bows
Slower Lower T-shirt
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November Clay Gift Basket
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Cape May-Lewes Ferry pass for driver + vehicle and three passengers
$25 Grottos Gift Card
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Eclectic Gift Basket
Sharon’s Rope Doormats Mat
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J. Crichlow Art Flower Painting
Purple Wreath Lauri B. Crafts
Cathy Broun Coaster Set
$25 Grottos Gift Card
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Laurie B. Crafts Cow Wreath
(2)Chicken Tumblers from Sherri D.
$25 Nectar Gift Card
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$25 Nectar Gift Card, My Honey Bee’s Honey, Pampered Chef Gift Set
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Vera Bradley Weekender/Cosmetic Bag Set
Jewelry Set
Glass Berret from M&M Designs
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$50 gift card. Birdhouse, succulent garden, & hello spring sign. Yard flag with gingerbread donated by Ace Hardware Lewes.
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$25 Tiki Jacks gift card, Uniquely Betty Eagles headwear, $25 Giant gift card.
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Wine tasting for two at Salted Vines & 2 tickets to a Grand Opera House performance.
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(4) tickets to a 2026-2027 season football game at UD, $25 Grottos gift card.
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(4) Baseball tickets to a 2026 season at UD, $25 Grottos gift card.
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(4) tickets to a 2026 season LAX game at UD, $25 Grottos gift card.
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(4) tickets to a 2026 season softball game at UD, $25 Grottos gift card.
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$100 Vernon Powell gift card, Finders Keepers lot.
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$50 BJ’s, $25 Capriotti’s gift card, Autism wreath made by Sue Shultie.
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$50 Weis Market gift card, wonder sign from Lemnuel, tulip wreath from Lauren’s wreaths & more.
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Paperwork’s by Bitsy handmade cards, $50 Weis Market gift card, wooden butterfly framed art from Back Porch Creations
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Jan’s Biscuits & Bones gift basket, patchwork backpack.
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$50 Weis Market gift card, pink leather gift bag from Beautiful Bags, (4) pairs of clay earrings from the Pink Junebug, Color Street nail strips.
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Scentsy Gift Basket, snowman decor from Dawn’s crafts, $25 Yellowfin’s gift card.
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3 night Airbnb in Rehoboth donated by K4 Dewey & the Travalini family.
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Baltimore Orioles David Rubenstein bobblehead, hat, stickers, shirt, bag, & red, white, & blue handmade blanket by Beth West of West Seven Co.
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All About U Aveda Salon gift basket with lotion, scrub, & $60 gift card & Bethany Beach Books basket with $15 gift card.
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Hometown Creamery gift basket with shirt, hat, $50 gift card, and Bethany Beach Books kids book basket.
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Round of golf at Plantation Lakes, 18 holes for four players.
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2 tickets to Longwood Gardens, $25 Good Earth Market gift card, & stained glass art.
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Skincare products, $50 Gift card
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Large heavy cutting board from Baker’s Hardware, Pampered Chef bread mix & minestrone soup mix, & $25 Bethany Blues gift card.
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8 inch personalized birthday cake from Dairy Queen Millsboro, NBA trading cards from Bethany Sports Shop, & $30 Coastal Clean Car Wash gift card.
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Southern Delaware Brewing Company $50 gift card & first state handmade sign by Atkins Designs.
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Stanley cup bouquet loaded with lip balm, deodorant, travel razor, sand proof beach blanket, waterproof uno & deck of cards, first aid kit, sand remover, sunglasses, & a beach towel.
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Simple Modern tumbler with straw tag, socks, nail kit, sand & fog candle, tree hut sugar scrub, & three pairs of earrings.
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Board & Brush take home kit donated by Linda Perfetti with “let freedom ring” craft, teacher canvas bag, and 2 sets of hand painted coasters. $25 gift card to Flavor at Dickens Parlor Theatre.
Starting bid
$25 Alley Oops food card, $25 Alley Oops game card, sidewalk chalk, outdoor hopscotch game.
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