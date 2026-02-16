Howard T Ennis Pto
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Howard T Ennis Pto

About this event

Sales closed

Golden Thread Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

20301 Charlotte Blvd, Millsboro, DE 19966, USA

Nespresso Vertuo Machine & Jayne’s Reliable Gift Card item
Nespresso Vertuo Machine & Jayne’s Reliable Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Machine & $25 Jayne’s Reliable gift card.

Autographed Hockey Flyers Puck- Drysdale #19 item
Autographed Hockey Flyers Puck- Drysdale #19
$50

Starting bid

Autographed Hockey Puck- Drysdale #19 from the Flyers & $50 Difebo’s gift card.

Villanova Basketball (2) 2026-2027 Tickets item
Villanova Basketball (2) 2026-2027 Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Villanova Basketball tickets (2) to a 2026-2027 game & $30 Coastal Clean carwash gift card.

Shorebirds (4) Upper Level Tickets item
Shorebirds (4) Upper Level Tickets
$50

Starting bid

(4) upper level Shorebirds tickets

Stainless water bottle with stickers

Washington Wizards (4) Upper Level Tickets item
Washington Wizards (4) Upper Level Tickets
$50

Starting bid

(4) Upper Level Tickets to Washington Wizzards 2025-2026 game

Gift Basket - Stone & Sage + $25 Gift Card item
Gift Basket - Stone & Sage + $25 Gift Card item
Gift Basket - Stone & Sage + $25 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Stone & Sage Gift Basket

2026 Delaware State Parks Annual Pass + Fishers Popcorn item
2026 Delaware State Parks Annual Pass + Fishers Popcorn
$30

Starting bid

2026 Delaware State Parks Annual Pass

XL bucket of Fishers Popcorn

Washington Nationals (2) LF/RF Tickets item
Washington Nationals (2) LF/RF Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Washington Nationals (2) LF/RF Tickets

Philly Wings LAX (4) Tickets + $25 Surf Bagel Gift Card item
Philly Wings LAX (4) Tickets + $25 Surf Bagel Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

Philly Wings LAX (4) Tickets

$25 Surf Bagel Gift Card

Crayola Experience (2) Tickets + Sadie May Outfit item
Crayola Experience (2) Tickets + Sadie May Outfit
$35

Starting bid

Crayola Experience (2) Tickets

Sadie May Outfit size 24 months

Gift Basket - Avon + Susan's Scarves + Historic Ships item
Gift Basket - Avon + Susan's Scarves + Historic Ships
$20

Starting bid

Avon Gift Set

Scarf & Dish Towels from Susan’s Scarves

2 Fleet Passes to Historic Ships in Baltimore

Table Runner, Ring, Lit by Calvin, Captains Pizza item
Table Runner, Ring, Lit by Calvin, Captains Pizza
$20

Starting bid

Table Runner & Ring, $20 Captain’s Pizza Gift Card

(3) Lit by Calvin Candles

Gift Basket - Ms. Lachman + Crafts by Linda + Tangled Loops item
Gift Basket - Ms. Lachman + Crafts by Linda + Tangled Loops
$25

Starting bid

Crochet Baby Blanket & Lap Blanket by Ms. Lachman

Baby Basket from Crafts by Linda

Crochet Rainbow Fish from Tangled Loops

Sea Barre Fitness Classes + Essentially Genevive Balms item
Sea Barre Fitness Classes + Essentially Genevive Balms
$30

Starting bid

Sea Barre Fitness 3 Free classes

(2) Balms from Essentially Genevive

Bluey + Bows item
Bluey + Bows
$35

Starting bid

Bluey Color Wonder Magic Paint

$15 Dunkin gift card

(4) bows from Babes in Bows

Slower Lower T-shirt

Gift Basket - November Clay item
Gift Basket - November Clay
$50

Starting bid

November Clay Gift Basket


Cape May-Lewes Ferry + Grotto GC item
Cape May-Lewes Ferry + Grotto GC
$40

Starting bid

Cape May-Lewes Ferry pass for driver + vehicle and three passengers

$25 Grottos Gift Card

Eclectic Gift Basket + Sharon’s Rope Doormats Mat item
Eclectic Gift Basket + Sharon’s Rope Doormats Mat
$35

Starting bid

Eclectic Gift Basket

Sharon’s Rope Doormats Mat

Gift Basket - Flower Painting + Wreath + Coasters + Grotto item
Gift Basket - Flower Painting + Wreath + Coasters + Grotto
$35

Starting bid

J. Crichlow Art Flower Painting

Purple Wreath Lauri B. Crafts

Cathy Broun Coaster Set

$25 Grottos Gift Card


Gift Basket - Cow Wreath + Chicken Tumblers + Nectar GC item
Gift Basket - Cow Wreath + Chicken Tumblers + Nectar GC
$35

Starting bid

Laurie B. Crafts Cow Wreath

(2)Chicken Tumblers from Sherri D.

$25 Nectar Gift Card

Gift Basket - Nectar + My Honey Bee's + Pampered Chef item
Gift Basket - Nectar + My Honey Bee's + Pampered Chef
$25

Starting bid

$25 Nectar Gift Card, My Honey Bee’s Honey, Pampered Chef Gift Set

Vera Bradley + Jewelry + M&M Designs item
Vera Bradley + Jewelry + M&M Designs
$35

Starting bid

Vera Bradley Weekender/Cosmetic Bag Set

Jewelry Set

Glass Berret from M&M Designs

East Coast Garden Center item
East Coast Garden Center
$40

Starting bid

$50 gift card. Birdhouse, succulent garden, & hello spring sign. Yard flag with gingerbread donated by Ace Hardware Lewes.

Tiki Jacks, Uniquely Betty, Giant item
Tiki Jacks, Uniquely Betty, Giant
$40

Starting bid

$25 Tiki Jacks gift card, Uniquely Betty Eagles headwear, $25 Giant gift card.

Salted Vines & Grand Opera House item
Salted Vines & Grand Opera House
$35

Starting bid

Wine tasting for two at Salted Vines & 2 tickets to a Grand Opera House performance.

UD Football item
UD Football
$50

Starting bid

(4) tickets to a 2026-2027 season football game at UD, $25 Grottos gift card.

UD Baseball item
UD Baseball
$50

Starting bid

(4) Baseball tickets to a 2026 season at UD, $25 Grottos gift card.

UD Men’s Lacrosse item
UD Men’s Lacrosse
$50

Starting bid

(4) tickets to a 2026 season LAX game at UD, $25 Grottos gift card.

UD Softball item
UD Softball
$50

Starting bid

(4) tickets to a 2026 season softball game at UD, $25 Grottos gift card.

Vernon Powell & Finders Keepers item
Vernon Powell & Finders Keepers
$50

Starting bid

$100 Vernon Powell gift card, Finders Keepers lot.

Autism wreath, Capriotti’s, & BJ’s item
Autism wreath, Capriotti’s, & BJ’s
$50

Starting bid

$50 BJ’s, $25 Capriotti’s gift card, Autism wreath made by Sue Shultie.

Weiss, Lemnuel, Lauren’s Wreaths item
Weiss, Lemnuel, Lauren’s Wreaths
$50

Starting bid

$50 Weis Market gift card, wonder sign from Lemnuel, tulip wreath from Lauren’s wreaths & more.

Weis, Butterfly art, handmade cards item
Weis, Butterfly art, handmade cards
$40

Starting bid

Paperwork’s by Bitsy handmade cards, $50 Weis Market gift card, wooden butterfly framed art from Back Porch Creations

Jan’s Biscuits & Bones, backpack item
Jan’s Biscuits & Bones, backpack item
Jan’s Biscuits & Bones, backpack
$30

Starting bid

Jan’s Biscuits & Bones gift basket, patchwork backpack.

Weis Market, ladies set. item
Weis Market, ladies set.
$40

Starting bid

$50 Weis Market gift card, pink leather gift bag from Beautiful Bags, (4) pairs of clay earrings from the Pink Junebug, Color Street nail strips.

Scentsy, yellowfins item
Scentsy, yellowfins
$35

Starting bid

Scentsy Gift Basket, snowman decor from Dawn’s crafts, $25 Yellowfin’s gift card.

Getaway Retreat item
Getaway Retreat
$50

Starting bid

3 night Airbnb in Rehoboth donated by K4 Dewey & the Travalini family.

Orioles & RWB Blanket item
Orioles & RWB Blanket
$35

Starting bid

Baltimore Orioles David Rubenstein bobblehead, hat, stickers, shirt, bag, & red, white, & blue handmade blanket by Beth West of West Seven Co.

Bethany Beach Books & All About U Salon item
Bethany Beach Books & All About U Salon
$50

Starting bid

All About U Aveda Salon gift basket with lotion, scrub, & $60 gift card & Bethany Beach Books basket with $15 gift card.

Hometown Creamery & Bethany Beach Books item
Hometown Creamery & Bethany Beach Books item
Hometown Creamery & Bethany Beach Books
$40

Starting bid

Hometown Creamery gift basket with shirt, hat, $50 gift card, and Bethany Beach Books kids book basket.

Plantation Lakes Golf Package item
Plantation Lakes Golf Package
$100

Starting bid

Round of golf at Plantation Lakes, 18 holes for four players.

Longwood Gardens, Good Earth Market, stained glass light item
Longwood Gardens, Good Earth Market, stained glass light
$35

Starting bid

2 tickets to Longwood Gardens, $25 Good Earth Market gift card, & stained glass art.

Peninsula Plastic Surgery item
Peninsula Plastic Surgery
$50

Starting bid

Skincare products, $50 Gift card

Baker’s Hardware, Pampered Chef, Bethany Blues item
Baker’s Hardware, Pampered Chef, Bethany Blues
$35

Starting bid

Large heavy cutting board from Baker’s Hardware, Pampered Chef bread mix & minestrone soup mix, & $25 Bethany Blues gift card.

Dairy Queen, NBA, Car Wash item
Dairy Queen, NBA, Car Wash
$35

Starting bid

8 inch personalized birthday cake from Dairy Queen Millsboro, NBA trading cards from Bethany Sports Shop, & $30 Coastal Clean Car Wash gift card.

SoDel & Atkins Designs item
SoDel & Atkins Designs
$40

Starting bid

Southern Delaware Brewing Company $50 gift card & first state handmade sign by Atkins Designs.

A day at the beach item
A day at the beach
$35

Starting bid

Stanley cup bouquet loaded with lip balm, deodorant, travel razor, sand proof beach blanket, waterproof uno & deck of cards, first aid kit, sand remover, sunglasses, & a beach towel.

Koski Jewelry Gift Basket item
Koski Jewelry Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Simple Modern tumbler with straw tag, socks, nail kit, sand & fog candle, tree hut sugar scrub, & three pairs of earrings.

Board & Brush + Flavor item
Board & Brush + Flavor
$25

Starting bid

Board & Brush take home kit donated by Linda Perfetti with “let freedom ring” craft, teacher canvas bag, and 2 sets of hand painted coasters. $25 gift card to Flavor at Dickens Parlor Theatre.

For the kids item
For the kids
$25

Starting bid

$25 Alley Oops food card, $25 Alley Oops game card, sidewalk chalk, outdoor hopscotch game.

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