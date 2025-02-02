**NOT A TICKET FOR ADMISSION**
One golden ticket winner will be selected at the Ball and that person gets to select any live or silent auction item in exchange for their ticket. The odds of being selected depends on number of tickets sold.
This year the proceeds from the Golden Ticket sales will go to one of the other organizations that applied to be our 2025 River City Ball cause.
Those organizations include:
Cookeville Regional Medical Foundation
Emmanuel House
For His Glory Ministry
Habitat for Humanity
Justified Riding Club
Smith County Drug Prevention Coalition
Smith County Fine Arts Theater
Smith County Playhouse
