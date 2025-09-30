Golden Ticket Auction Sponsorship

Top Scholarship awarded in Business/Sponsor name in May 2026 | Invitation to scholarship reception | Listing in advertisements starting on Nov 1 | Large logo on banner at event | 4 verbal announcements at event | Business/Sponsor on table tents | 8 tickets at a reserved table
Scholarship awarded in Business/Sponsor name in May 2026 | Invitation to scholarship reception | Listing in advertisements starting on Nov 1 | Medium logo on banner at event | 3 verbal announcements at event | Business/Sponsor on table tents | 8 tickets at a reserved table
Business/Sponsor Name on table tents | 2 verbal announcements at event | Small logo on banner at event | Listing in advertisements starting on Nov 1 | 6 tickets at a reserved table
Business/Sponsor Name on table tents | 2 verbal announcements at event | Small logo on banner at event | Listing in advertisements starting on Nov 1 (this package is for those who want to support but are unable to attend the event)
Business/Sponsor Name on table | Listing in advertisements starting on Nov 1 | 4 reserved seats
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing