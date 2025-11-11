Offutt Officers Spouses Club Charitable Association Inc

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Offutt Officers Spouses Club Charitable Association Inc

About this event

Golden Ticket Auction Tickets

905 Allied Rd

Bellevue, NE 68123, USA

General Admission
$35

Each ticket includes admission to the event and a delicious dinner, so come ready to enjoy an evening of great food, fun, and fundraising!

Online Ticket
$10

Can’t attend in person? No problem! This ticket gives you full access to our online auction so you can bid, win, and support our mission from wherever you are. Login details will be sent before the auction goes live.

Table for 10
$315

Gather your friends, family, or colleagues! A table for 10 includes admission and a delicious dinner for each guest, making it easy to enjoy a fun-filled evening of great food and meaningful fundraising.

Add a donation for Offutt Officers Spouses Club Charitable Association Inc

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