Golden Ticket Auction Tickets

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About this event
Each ticket includes admission to the event and a delicious dinner, so come ready to enjoy an evening of great food, fun, and fundraising!
Can’t attend in person? No problem! This ticket gives you full access to our online auction so you can bid, win, and support our mission from wherever you are. Login details will be sent before the auction goes live.
Gather your friends, family, or colleagues! A table for 10 includes admission and a delicious dinner for each guest, making it easy to enjoy a fun-filled evening of great food and meaningful fundraising.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!