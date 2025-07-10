Golden Valley Baseball 2025 - 2026 Sponsorship Program

Home Run
$1,000

Valid for one year

Includes a 4' x 6' outfield banner, your logo featured on our website, and ten season-long shoutouts across social media—plus promotional mentions during game-day announcements.

Triple Play
$500

Valid for one year

Includes a 3' x 5' outfield banner, your logo featured on our website, and five season-long shoutouts across social media throughout the season.

Double Play
$150

Valid for one year

Includes your logo featured on our website and three season-long shoutouts across all social media platforms.

Add a donation for Golden Valley High School Baseball

$

