Golden West Region 2025 Leadership Training Retreat

REQUIRED FOR ALL ATTENDEES
Friday Dinner Show with choice of entree with dinner salad, bread/butter, coffee/iced tea: Chicken Marsala, mushrooms, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
OR
Vegetarian option of Indian Wells Pasta (artichoke, sun-dried tomato, kalamata olives, spinach, feta, parmesan, and linguini with garlic bread)
Includes registration for Saturday's session plus a boxed lunch. Choice of boxed lunch with seasonal whole fruit, potato chips, and bottled water: Par for the course - two sandwich halves (one turkey on nine-grain bread and one ham on caraway rye), The Clubhouse - (Grilled chicken breast on a croissant, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard), OR Vegan Option (oven-roasted cauliflower, eggplant, Daiya mozzarella, pomodoro sauce, whole wheat roll).
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing