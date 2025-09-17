Soroptimist International of the Golden West Region

Hosted by

Soroptimist International of the Golden West Region

About this event

Golden West Region 2026 Spring Conference

67967 Vista Chino

Cathedral City, CA 92234, USA

Mandatory Registration Fee
$50

REQUIRED FOR ALL ATTENDEES

Thursday Governor's Appreciation Dinner
$49
Friday Lunch Session
$40
Friday Dinner - LYDA and Fundraiser
$49

Friday Dinner Show with choice of entree with dinner salad, bread/butter, coffee/iced tea: Chicken Marsala, mushrooms, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables


OR


Vegetarian option of Indian Wells Pasta (artichoke, sun-dried tomato, kalamata olives, spinach, feta, parmesan, and linguini with garlic bread)

Saturday Lunch Session
$40

Includes registration for Saturday's session plus a boxed lunch.


Choice of boxed lunch with seasonal whole fruit, potato chips, and bottled water:


Par for the course - two sandwich halves (one turkey on nine-grain bread and one ham on caraway rye)


The Clubhouse - (Grilled chicken breast on a croissant, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard)


OR


Vegan Option (oven-roasted cauliflower, eggplant, Daiya mozzarella, pomodoro sauce, whole wheat roll).

Saturday Dinner - Installation of Officers
$60
Exhibit Table
$15

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!