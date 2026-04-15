Golf 4 Life | Staples

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About this event
Teams are encouraged to raise $600+. This option serves as a one-time lump sum payment option for the team of four in support of the Lakes Area Pregnancy Support Center fundraiser.
This includes course entry, cart, and lunch.
When registering, please include all team member names during registration.
Teams are encouraged to raise $600+. This option serves as a way for the team of four to conduct peer-to-peer fundraisers in support of the Lakes Area Pregnancy Support Center's mission.
This includes course entry, cart, and lunch.
When registering, please include all team member names during registration.
Teams are encouraged to raise $700+. This option serves as a way for the team of four to conduct peer-to-peer fundraisers in support of the Lakes Area Pregnancy Support Center's mission.
This includes course entry, cart, and lunch, plus advertising and recognition.
When registering, please include all team member names during registration.
Support our mission by sponsoring a Hole at the Staples Golf-4-Life event, this includes advertising and recognition.
Individual golfers are encouraged to raise $500 for this event. This option serves as a one-time lump sum payment option to register as an individual golfer in support of the Lakes Area Pregnancy Support Center fundraiser. You may be paired with a team or grouped with other participants.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!