Lakes Area Pregnancy Support Center

Hosted by

Lakes Area Pregnancy Support Center

About this event

Golf 4 Life | Staples

27923 McGivern Dr

Staples, MN 56479, USA

Staples – Team of 4 (Pay Now)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Teams are encouraged to raise $600+. This option serves as a one-time lump sum payment option for the team of four in support of the Lakes Area Pregnancy Support Center fundraiser.


This includes course entry, cart, and lunch.


When registering, please include all team member names during registration.

Staples - Team of Four (Fundraising Option)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Teams are encouraged to raise $600+. This option serves as a way for the team of four to conduct peer-to-peer fundraisers in support of the Lakes Area Pregnancy Support Center's mission.


This includes course entry, cart, and lunch.


When registering, please include all team member names during registration.

Staples - Team of 4 + Hole Sponsorship (Pay Now)
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Teams are encouraged to raise $700+. This option serves as a way for the team of four to conduct peer-to-peer fundraisers in support of the Lakes Area Pregnancy Support Center's mission.


This includes course entry, cart, and lunch, plus advertising and recognition.


When registering, please include all team member names during registration.

Staples - Hole Sponsor Only (Pay Now)
$300

Support our mission by sponsoring a Hole at the Staples Golf-4-Life event, this includes advertising and recognition.

Staples – Individual Golfer (Pay Now)
$150

Individual golfers are encouraged to raise $500 for this event. This option serves as a one-time lump sum payment option to register as an individual golfer in support of the Lakes Area Pregnancy Support Center fundraiser. You may be paired with a team or grouped with other participants.

Add a donation for Lakes Area Pregnancy Support Center

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!