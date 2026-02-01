Blueprint for Kindness

Hosted by

Blueprint for Kindness

About this event

Golf and Gowns

2905 E Hwy 80

Midland, TX 79706, USA

Single Golfer
$200

Single golfer to play 18 holes. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. 2 drink tickets

Golf Team
$600

Team of Four to play 18 holes. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. 8 drink tickets

Spectator
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. 2 drink tickets

Raffle Ticket
$25

Our Golf & Gowns raffle is packed with fabulous prizes you’ll love! Grab your tickets, cross your fingers, and enjoy the thrill of winning—knowing every ticket supports our mission.

Presenting Sponsor (SOLD!)
$15,000

The premier partnership of Golf & Gowns. Exclusive event naming recognition, top-tier visibility, and prominent acknowledgment throughout the day—positioning your brand at the forefront of this signature charitable experience. Also includes 4 (4) person teams or equal spectators, VIP Parking, 8 open bar wristbands, 32 raffle tickets

Gold Sponsor (2 only)
$10,000

Recognition with premium visibility before and during the event. A refined sponsorship for brands seeking strong presence and meaningful community alignment. Also includes; 3 (4) person teams or equal spectators tickets, drink tickets, 24 raffle tickets

Silver Sponsor (4 only)
$5,000

Recognition across event signage and digital platforms. A polished opportunity to support Golf & Gowns while enjoying consistent brand exposure. Also includes; 2 (4) person team or equal spectators tickets, drink tickets, 16 raffle tickets

Bronze Sponsor (6 only)
$2,500

Logo recognition throughout the day. An approachable yet distinguished way to support this elegant community fundraiser. Also includes; 1 (4) person team or equal spectator tickets, drink tickets, 4 raffle ticket

Bar Sponsor (1 only)
$10,000

Exclusive recognition at the event’s most vibrant gathering point. A standout sponsorship aligning your brand with celebration, connection, and style. 1 (4) person team or equal spectator tickets, drink tickets, 4 raffle ticket.

Food Sponsor (1 only)
$7,500

Brand recognition positioning your company as a supporter of hospitality and elevated guest experience.

Entertainment Sponsor (1 only)
$5,000

Recognition tied to live entertainment, placing your brand at the heart of the event’s energy and celebration. 2 (4) person team or equal spectator tickets, drink tickets, 4 raffle ticket

Hole Sponsors (6 only)
$2,000

Signage at a designated hole, offering direct engagement with participants during play in a classic golf sponsorship format. You have full control of your selected hole. Including; Games, food, swag, and more! Includes, 1 (4) person team

Ball Sponsor (1 only)
$5,000

Logo placement on all golf balls used throughout the course, providing moving visibility and repeated brand exposure all day long. 2 (4) person teams or equal spectator tickets, drink tickets, 4 raffle ticket

Scorecard Sponsor (SOLD!)
$1,500

Prominent logo placement on all Golf and Gown scorecard, ensuring repeated visibility with all players. Includes; 4 spectator tickets, drink tickets

Table Design Sponsors (SOLD!)
$1,500

Recognition tied to the styling and design of event tables, supporting the visual elegance of Golf & Gowns with tasteful acknowledgment. Includes; 4 spectator tickets, drink tickets

Add a donation for Blueprint for Kindness

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!