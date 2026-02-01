Golf and Gowns

About this event
Single golfer to play 18 holes. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. 2 drink tickets
Team of Four to play 18 holes. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. 8 drink tickets
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. 2 drink tickets
Our Golf & Gowns raffle is packed with fabulous prizes you’ll love! Grab your tickets, cross your fingers, and enjoy the thrill of winning—knowing every ticket supports our mission.
The premier partnership of Golf & Gowns. Exclusive event naming recognition, top-tier visibility, and prominent acknowledgment throughout the day—positioning your brand at the forefront of this signature charitable experience. Also includes 4 (4) person teams or equal spectators, VIP Parking, 8 open bar wristbands, 32 raffle tickets
Recognition with premium visibility before and during the event. A refined sponsorship for brands seeking strong presence and meaningful community alignment. Also includes; 3 (4) person teams or equal spectators tickets, drink tickets, 24 raffle tickets
Recognition across event signage and digital platforms. A polished opportunity to support Golf & Gowns while enjoying consistent brand exposure. Also includes; 2 (4) person team or equal spectators tickets, drink tickets, 16 raffle tickets
Logo recognition throughout the day. An approachable yet distinguished way to support this elegant community fundraiser. Also includes; 1 (4) person team or equal spectator tickets, drink tickets, 4 raffle ticket
Exclusive recognition at the event’s most vibrant gathering point. A standout sponsorship aligning your brand with celebration, connection, and style. 1 (4) person team or equal spectator tickets, drink tickets, 4 raffle ticket.
Brand recognition positioning your company as a supporter of hospitality and elevated guest experience.
Recognition tied to live entertainment, placing your brand at the heart of the event’s energy and celebration. 2 (4) person team or equal spectator tickets, drink tickets, 4 raffle ticket
Signage at a designated hole, offering direct engagement with participants during play in a classic golf sponsorship format. You have full control of your selected hole. Including; Games, food, swag, and more! Includes, 1 (4) person team
Logo placement on all golf balls used throughout the course, providing moving visibility and repeated brand exposure all day long. 2 (4) person teams or equal spectator tickets, drink tickets, 4 raffle ticket
Prominent logo placement on all Golf and Gown scorecard, ensuring repeated visibility with all players. Includes; 4 spectator tickets, drink tickets
Recognition tied to the styling and design of event tables, supporting the visual elegance of Golf & Gowns with tasteful acknowledgment. Includes; 4 spectator tickets, drink tickets
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!