Lake-Geauga Habitat for Humanity
Golf Cart Raffle
One chance of winning
$100
P
rize Package Includes:
2025 Denago EV Rover XL (Matte Black) – $10,995 value
Ogio Travel Golf Bag – $219.99 value
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls
Habitat Swag Pack – Hat and Polo!
LIMITED!
ONLY 200 Tickets Available!
