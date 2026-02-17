Epsilon-Xi Chapter of Kappa Sigma

Hosted by

Epsilon-Xi Chapter of Kappa Sigma

About this event

Golf Classic Sponsors

1858 Cottonwoods Dr

El Paso, TX 79925, USA

Stephen Alonzo Jackson
$5,000

Our premier sponsorship level.

Includes:

• Event naming recognition

• Two 4-person teams

• Premier logo placement on event materials

• One welcome sign

• Two tee box signs

• Eight polos

• Social media recognition


Emerald
$3,500

Includes:

• One 4-person team

• Premier logo placement

• Special recognition

• One welcome sign

• One tee box sign

• Four polos

• Social media recognition


White
$2,000

Includes:

• One 4-person team

• Medium logo placement

• One welcome sign

• One tee box sign

• Social media recognition


Scarlet
$1,500

Includes:

• One 4-person team

• Small logo placement

• One tee box sign

• Social media recognition


Pre Party Bar Sponsor
$500

have early registration at your bar!

After party bar sponsor
$500

have the after party at your bar

Tent Sponsor
$250

Advertise your business (No alcohol given out permitted)

Tee Sign
$200

Get your own sign on your favorite hole! Full color

Tee Sign
$100

Get your own sign on your favorite hole! Only black and white

Add a donation for Epsilon-Xi Chapter of Kappa Sigma

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