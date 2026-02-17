Golf Classic Sponsors

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About this event
Our premier sponsorship level.
Includes:
• Event naming recognition
• Two 4-person teams
• Premier logo placement on event materials
• One welcome sign
• Two tee box signs
• Eight polos
• Social media recognition
Includes:
• One 4-person team
• Premier logo placement
• Special recognition
• One welcome sign
• One tee box sign
• Four polos
• Social media recognition
Includes:
• One 4-person team
• Medium logo placement
• One welcome sign
• One tee box sign
• Social media recognition
Includes:
• One 4-person team
• Small logo placement
• One tee box sign
• Social media recognition
have early registration at your bar!
have the after party at your bar
Advertise your business (No alcohol given out permitted)
Get your own sign on your favorite hole! Full color
Get your own sign on your favorite hole! Only black and white
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!