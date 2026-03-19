Golf Clinic Scholarship Fundraiser

About this event
• 3 hours of access to the state-of-the-art golf simulators
• 2 hours of interactive play
• Instruction and tips from a professional golf instructors
• Pretzel, fries, and shared appetizers at each simulator
• Unlimited soft drinks
• A fun and social golf experience for all skill levels
Unlimited cocktails for 2 hours
Unable to join us in person? Your donation still helps empower deserving students through our Scholarship Program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!