Omari Holtz

Hosted by

Omari Holtz

About this event

Golf Clinic Scholarship Fundraiser

1500 Old Country Rd

Westbury, NY 11590, USA

General Admission
$80

3 hours of access to the state-of-the-art golf simulators

2 hours of interactive play

Instruction and tips from a professional golf instructors

Pretzel, fries, and shared appetizers at each simulator

Unlimited soft drinks

A fun and social golf experience for all skill levels

Beer & Wine Package
$20
  • Unlimited service for 2 hours
Premium Mixed Drinks Package
$40

Unlimited cocktails for 2 hours

Donation
Pay what you can

Unable to join us in person? Your donation still helps empower deserving students through our Scholarship Program.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!