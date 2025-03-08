Golf Course Player Registration Form

Golfers, here's your chance to tee up for a purpose! The 4th Annual LTC Hector Villarreal Memorial Golf Tournament is back, and it's bigger and better than ever. Early sign-ups are open, and we want YOU on the greens!

Golfers, here's your chance to tee up for a purpose! The 4th Annual LTC Hector Villarreal Memorial Golf Tournament is back, and it's bigger and better than ever. Early sign-ups are open, and we want YOU on the greens!

More details...