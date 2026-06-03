Servco United 2026 Auction Board

Back by popular demand! Here's your chance to bid on an exclusive Golf Day at Waialae Country Club with Peter Dames and Mark Fukunaga. No golf experience required! Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking for a fun day outside the office, this is the perfect opportunity to bond with colleagues, enjoy the fresh air, and swing for a great cause.





What’s on the table?

The top 6 bidders will win a spot in this exclusive golf outing!

Enjoy a round of golf on the beautiful WCC course—golfing skill is optional, good vibes are guaranteed!

The perfect chance to unwind and connect.

After the top bidders are selected, we’ll send a poll to find a date that works best for the group. We’ll do our best to accommodate everyone, but if you’re unable to make the final date, you’re welcome to send a friend or colleague in your place. Either way, your contribution will still go toward supporting AUW!

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to treat your team (or yourself) to a day of golf, great conversation. Bid now for a memorable day with Peter and Mark at Waialae Country Club!



All items, auctions and raffles will close at 7pm on Friday, 10/9 and winners will be announced the following week on the Team Servco app.

Once the winners are announced, your donation will need to be made through this site.