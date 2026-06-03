Hosted by

Servco Foundation

About this event

Servco United 2026 Auction Board

Golf with Mark and Peter item
Golf with Mark and Peter
$50

Starting bid

Back by popular demand! Here's your chance to bid on an exclusive Golf Day at Waialae Country Club with Peter Dames and Mark Fukunaga. No golf experience required! Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking for a fun day outside the office, this is the perfect opportunity to bond with colleagues, enjoy the fresh air, and swing for a great cause. 


What’s on the table? 

  • The top 6 bidders will win a spot in this exclusive golf outing! 
  • Enjoy a round of golf on the beautiful WCC course—golfing skill is optional, good vibes are guaranteed! 
  • The perfect chance to unwind and connect. 
  • After the top bidders are selected, we’ll send a poll to find a date that works best for the group. We’ll do our best to accommodate everyone, but if you’re unable to make the final date, you’re welcome to send a friend or colleague in your place. Either way, your contribution will still go toward supporting AUW!

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to treat your team (or yourself) to a day of golf, great conversation. Bid now for a memorable day with Peter and Mark at Waialae Country Club!

All items, auctions and raffles will close at 7pm on Friday, 10/9 and winners will be announced the following week on the Team Servco app. 

 

Once the winners are announced, your donation will need to be made through this site.

Pickleball with Lance, Emily & Archie item
Pickleball with Lance, Emily & Archie
$25

Starting bid

🏓 Let’s Get Ready to Serve!

Seven lucky bidders will score a weekday of rallies, laughs, and friendly competition with Lance Ichimura, Emily Fukunaga, and Archie Eusebio on the pickleball courts at the Pacific Club.


This auction package includes:

🏓 Pickleball at the Pacific Club

🏆 Seven winners game on, squad!

All items, auctions and raffles will close at 7pm on Friday, 10/9 and winners will be announced the following week on the Team Servco app. 

 

Once the winners are announced, your donation will need to be made through this site.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!