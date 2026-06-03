Servco United 2026 Auction Board

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About this event
Starting bid
Back by popular demand! Here's your chance to bid on an exclusive Golf Day at Waialae Country Club with Peter Dames and Mark Fukunaga. No golf experience required! Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking for a fun day outside the office, this is the perfect opportunity to bond with colleagues, enjoy the fresh air, and swing for a great cause.
What’s on the table?
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to treat your team (or yourself) to a day of golf, great conversation. Bid now for a memorable day with Peter and Mark at Waialae Country Club!
All items, auctions and raffles will close at 7pm on Friday, 10/9 and winners will be announced the following week on the Team Servco app.
Once the winners are announced, your donation will need to be made through this site.
Starting bid
🏓 Let’s Get Ready to Serve!
Seven lucky bidders will score a weekday of rallies, laughs, and friendly competition with Lance Ichimura, Emily Fukunaga, and Archie Eusebio on the pickleball courts at the Pacific Club.
This auction package includes:
🏓 Pickleball at the Pacific Club
🏆 Seven winners game on, squad!
All items, auctions and raffles will close at 7pm on Friday, 10/9 and winners will be announced the following week on the Team Servco app.
Once the winners are announced, your donation will need to be made through this site.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!