Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra

About this event

Golf for Kids' Sake - Event Day Shop

Rookie Game Pack - $40.00
$40

Entry to all course contests
1 Mulligans, 10 Raffle Tickets, and Putting Contest

PRO Game Pack - $60.00
$60

Entry to all course contests
3 Mulligans, 25 Raffle Tickets, and Putting Contest

Ace Game Pack - $100.00
$100

Entry to all course contests
5 Mulligans, 50 Raffle Tickets, Putting Contest, and 1 entry to a special raffle!

Marshmallow Drive
$20

Purchase a marshmellow to enter the marshmellow drive.

Card Darts
$20

Per poker hand. You will be dealt 2 cards, and you will use 3 darts to secure your last 3 cards. The golfer at the end of the day with the best poker hand wins! Good luck!

250 Yard Buy a Drive
$20
350 Yard Buy a Drive
$40
Challenge Drive
$20

Support future golfers and make a $20 donation for a student to drive!

Raffle Ticket Pack - 10
$20

Raffle Ticket 10 Pack

Tequila Hole Shot
$10

Tequila Shot

Add a donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra

$

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