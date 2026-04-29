Golf for Kids' Sake - Event Day Shop

About this event
Entry to all course contests
1 Mulligans, 10 Raffle Tickets, and Putting Contest
Entry to all course contests
3 Mulligans, 25 Raffle Tickets, and Putting Contest
Entry to all course contests
5 Mulligans, 50 Raffle Tickets, Putting Contest, and 1 entry to a special raffle!
Purchase a marshmellow to enter the marshmellow drive.
Per poker hand. You will be dealt 2 cards, and you will use 3 darts to secure your last 3 cards. The golfer at the end of the day with the best poker hand wins! Good luck!
Support future golfers and make a $20 donation for a student to drive!
Raffle Ticket 10 Pack
Tequila Shot
$
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