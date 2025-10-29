Golf For Kids' Sake Sponsorship 2026

As a Hole-in-One Sponsor for Golf for Kids’ Sake, you’ll receive exclusive benefits, including Topgolf play for up to4 teams, with 2 games, golf clubs, food and drink tickets. You’ll also be recognized from the podium with speaking rights, ensuring your involvement is highlighted throughout the event. Your company’s large logo will have signature placement on signage at Topgolf, while a customized individual sign at the event will allow for multiple corporate brands to be showcased. Additionally, you’ll receive signature recognition in all event publicity, including advertising, the event website, and across social media platforms. This provides excellent exposure and shows your support for the mentorship mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas.

