Golf For Kids' Sake Sponsorship 2026

As a Hole-in-One Sponsor for Golf for Kids’ Sake, you’ll receive exclusive benefits, including Topgolf play for up to4 teams, with 2 games, golf clubs, food and drink tickets. You’ll also be recognized from the podium with speaking rights, ensuring your involvement is highlighted throughout the event. Your company’s large logo will have signature placement on signage at Topgolf, while a customized individual sign at the event will allow for multiple corporate brands to be showcased. Additionally, you’ll receive signature recognition in all event publicity, including advertising, the event website, and across social media platforms. This provides excellent exposure and shows your support for the mentorship mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas.
Eagle Sponsor
$7,500
As an Eagle Sponsor for Golf for Kids’ Sake, you’ll enjoy exclusive benefits, including Topgolf play for up to 3 teams, featuring 2 games, golf clubs, food and drink tickets. You’ll also receive recognition from the podium and have the honor of presenting awards during the event. Your company’s large logo will be prominently displayed on signage at Topgolf, and you'll receive signature recognition in all event publicity, including advertising, the event website, and across social media. This sponsorship provides excellent visibility while supporting a great cause.
Birdie Sponsor
$5,000
As a Birdie Sponsor for Golf for Kids’ Sake, you’ll receive top-tier benefits, including Topgolf play for up to 2 teams, with 2 games, golf clubs, food and drink tickets. You’ll also be recognized from the podium during the event, with your company’s large logo placed prominently on signage at Topgolf. Additionally, you’ll receive recognition in all event publicity, including advertising, the event website, and across social media. This sponsorship offers great exposure while supporting a meaningful cause.
Par Sponsor
$2,500
As a Par Sponsor for Golf for Kids’ Sake, you’ll enjoy a variety of benefits, including Topgolf play for up to 1 team, featuring 2 games, golf clubs, food and drink tickets. You’ll also receive recognition from the podium during the event, with your company’s medium logo displayed on signage at Topgolf. Additionally, you’ll be recognized in all event publicity, including advertising, the event website, and across social media. This sponsorship offers valuable exposure while supporting a great cause.
Individual Spectator
$50
Food, 1 drink tickets, event access and raffle entry only
Patron Sponsor
$10
Friends of the field (not golfing, but want to donate) Donations can be made remotely or in person at Top Golf. Any donation amount is accepted.
Add a donation for Big Brothers Big Sister of Central Arkansas Inc
$
