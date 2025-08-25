Golf for Respite 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A beautiful photo of the Clubhouse and Amen Corner at Augusta National Golf Course!
Starting bid
Jack and Arnie exchanging money after playing a round of Golf.
Starting bid
Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan playing a Pro-Am at Quail Hollow Golf Club in NC.
Starting bid
A tribute to Tiger Woods in his return to victory as he won the 2019 Masters Invitational!
Starting bid
Unique photo of Sanford stadium put together with all of the winning scores in the history of the program, from the 1892 season through the most recent championship vs TCU
Starting bid
An awesome canvas for any UGA fan as the new red lights shine bright over the crowd in a night game in Sanford Stadium.
Starting bid
A beautiful night in Bobby Dodd Stadium as the Yellow Jackets take the field! A must need for any Tech fan!
Starting bid
A set of 7 replica rings from SEC Championships and National Championships!
Starting bid
A set of 6 replica rings from NL Pennant Championships and World Series Championships.
Starting bid
A tribute to Ronald Acuna's Record breaking season hitting over 40 homers and stealing over 70 bases.
Starting bid
Complimentary round of golf for FOUR players. Cart included. Not valid on holidays. Valid Tues-Thurs anytime, and Sat-Sun after 1 PM.
Starting bid
Complimentary round of golf for FOUR players. Valid Tuesday-Thursday.
Starting bid
One month membership, plus gloves and wraps. Valued at $160. Located in Roswell.
Starting bid
(3) drip sessions with value up to $160 each. Merch basket includes hat, tumbler, koozie, chapstick, lotion, sanitizer, & pen. Total value of bundle $480. Located in Woodstock.
Starting bid
Angels Envy Rye Whiskey finished in French oak anejo tequila barrels. Valued at $275.
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace with gold chain and pink stone. Valued at $80.
Starting bid
Oli Ve gift basket including olive oil and vinegar, spice and seasoning packets, pasta, capers, tomato basil sauce, and more. Valued at $115.
Starting bid
$100 gift card to the luxurious Woodhouse Spa. Located in the Avalon and outside of Perimeter Mall.
Starting bid
Includes (1) 1 full resume editing service. Updated version will include enhanced language, proper structure and format. (2) 1 LinkedIn profile edit to include suggestions on your summary and skill set sections. (3) 1 hour virtual interview coaching session, focused on interview techniques, crafting answers to common questions, and helping you feel prepared for your next interview. Valued at $250.
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Bodybar Pilates. Located on Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell.
Starting bid
One hour private casting lesson. Valued at $200. Orvis store is located in the Avalon.
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Onward Reserve. Located in the Avalon.
Starting bid
$50 gift card to High Country Outfitters and a 'High Country' hat. Located in the Avalon. Total value of $85.
Starting bid
One hour massage valued at $120. Located in Suwanee.
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Peace, Love, & Pizza. Valid at any location.
Starting bid
Bundle includes: (1) whiskey club tasting, (2) wine tasting flights, and (2) hours on the golf simulator. Total value of $135. Located in Acworth.
Starting bid
Four wine flights, plus a bottle opener. Valued at $115. Located in Alpharetta.
Starting bid
5 Club Pilates Classes. Valued at $140. Located in the Avalon.
Starting bid
Wine Enthusiast - 97. Valued at $180. Highly awarded, historic blend of Speyside and Island malts created by Ian Macleod in 1933. Rich layers of dried fruit, sherry sweetness, and gentle peat smoke unfold alongside notes of toasted oak and warm spice. The palate is smooth and full-bodied, with exceptional balance and long, elegant finish. Flavor notes of apple, malt, finishing with a wisp of peat smoke. Double Gold - ISC.
Starting bid
Dynamic gold spinner wedge for righty. Value of $130.
Starting bid
Anti-aging facial + red light therapy. Total value of $225. Located in Johns Creek.
Starting bid
Includes (3) $50 off gameplay gift cards (can't combine), 'In My Golf Era' trucker hat, pink Callaway golf glove, coffee mugs, Zigoo collapsible bottle, black gloves & headband, and mints. Total value of $240.
Starting bid
A unique photo of Truist Park put together by all of the Players names in the history of the Braves - Boston, Milkwuakee, Atlanta
Starting bid
A canvas art of "Boom" the UGA Mascot who was with the team throughout both National Titles
Starting bid
Awesome replica helmet representing the awesome Masters Invitational Golf Tournament!
Starting bid
Amazing tribute to one of the best athelets to ever play the game of football! This Bo Jackson item is a must have for any Auburn Fan!
Starting bid
Unique photo of the CaddyShack movie created by famous quotes from the movie!
Starting bid
Beckett Certified!
Starting bid
Now is your chance to grab a signed Falcons Jersey from the best 2-way player of all-time! Beckett Certified
Starting bid
Here is a signed Braves jersey by none other than the Braves 3rd baseman Austin Riley! Beckett Certified
Starting bid
Grab your very own Pete Rose signed Reds jersey! He was one of baseballs greatest hitters and a future Hall of Famer!
Starting bid
Grab a signed jersey from the greatest coach College Football has ever seen!
Starting bid
A signed UGA jersey from the current head coach, Kirby Smart!
Starting bid
The "human highlight reel" signed Hawks jersey. Now is the time to grab your piece of basketball history!
Starting bid
Hunter sealed the deal in the National Championship vs. Alabama when Clemson went on the win the title on a game winning drive! Grab your piece of history!
Starting bid
Pele was one of the most influential soccer players of all-time! Grab this awesome item now!
Starting bid
This awesome sugar skull is a perfect opportunity to show your love and appreciation for both teams in one great item!
Starting bid
Awesome canvas art of the final shot in the NBA Finals between the Jazz and the Bulls, MJ sank a historic shot as time was winding down!
Starting bid
Jimmy Buffett was one of the best performers the world has ever seen, this tribute is something all music fans around the world can appreciate!
Starting bid
A wonderful collage of the Super Bowl halftime show performed by Prince!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!