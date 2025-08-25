Special Needs Respite

Golf for Respite 2025 Silent Auction

Masters Clubhouse item
Masters Clubhouse
$225

Starting bid

A beautiful photo of the Clubhouse and Amen Corner at Augusta National Golf Course!

The Lost Bet item
The Lost Bet
$165

Starting bid

Jack and Arnie exchanging money after playing a round of Golf.

Tiger and Mike item
Tiger and Mike
$225

Starting bid

Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan playing a Pro-Am at Quail Hollow Golf Club in NC.

Tigers Comeback item
Tigers Comeback
$195

Starting bid

A tribute to Tiger Woods in his return to victory as he won the 2019 Masters Invitational!

UGA Stadium - Art of Words item
UGA Stadium - Art of Words
$195

Starting bid

Unique photo of Sanford stadium put together with all of the winning scores in the history of the program, from the 1892 season through the most recent championship vs TCU

UGA Stadium Canvas Art item
UGA Stadium Canvas Art
$185

Starting bid

An awesome canvas for any UGA fan as the new red lights shine bright over the crowd in a night game in Sanford Stadium.

GA Tech Stadium Canvas Art item
GA Tech Stadium Canvas Art
$185

Starting bid

A beautiful night in Bobby Dodd Stadium as the Yellow Jackets take the field! A must need for any Tech fan!

UGA Replica Ring Set item
UGA Replica Ring Set
$225

Starting bid

A set of 7 replica rings from SEC Championships and National Championships!

Atlanta Braves Replica Ring Set item
Atlanta Braves Replica Ring Set
$225

Starting bid

A set of 6 replica rings from NL Pennant Championships and World Series Championships.

Ronald Acuna Jr. 40/70 Club item
Ronald Acuna Jr. 40/70 Club
$185

Starting bid

A tribute to Ronald Acuna's Record breaking season hitting over 40 homers and stealing over 70 bases.

Iron Horse Golf Club Foursome item
Iron Horse Golf Club Foursome
$250

Starting bid

Complimentary round of golf for FOUR players. Cart included. Not valid on holidays. Valid Tues-Thurs anytime, and Sat-Sun after 1 PM.

St. Ives Country Club Foursome item
St. Ives Country Club Foursome item
St. Ives Country Club Foursome item
St. Ives Country Club Foursome
$250

Starting bid

Complimentary round of golf for FOUR players. Valid Tuesday-Thursday.

Omni Fight Club Membership item
Omni Fight Club Membership item
Omni Fight Club Membership item
Omni Fight Club Membership
$75

Starting bid

One month membership, plus gloves and wraps. Valued at $160. Located in Roswell.

(3) Whydrate Drip Sessions & Basket item
(3) Whydrate Drip Sessions & Basket item
(3) Whydrate Drip Sessions & Basket
$220

Starting bid

(3) drip sessions with value up to $160 each. Merch basket includes hat, tumbler, koozie, chapstick, lotion, sanitizer, & pen. Total value of bundle $480. Located in Woodstock.

Angels Envy Rye Whiskey item
Angels Envy Rye Whiskey
$135

Starting bid

Angels Envy Rye Whiskey finished in French oak anejo tequila barrels. Valued at $275.

Kendra Scott Necklace item
Kendra Scott Necklace
$40

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace with gold chain and pink stone. Valued at $80.

Oli Ve Basket item
Oli Ve Basket
$55

Starting bid

Oli Ve gift basket including olive oil and vinegar, spice and seasoning packets, pasta, capers, tomato basil sauce, and more. Valued at $115.

Woodhouse Spa $100 Gift Card item
Woodhouse Spa $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card to the luxurious Woodhouse Spa. Located in the Avalon and outside of Perimeter Mall.

Redhead Recruiting Bundle item
Redhead Recruiting Bundle item
Redhead Recruiting Bundle
$120

Starting bid

Includes (1) 1 full resume editing service. Updated version will include enhanced language, proper structure and format. (2) 1 LinkedIn profile edit to include suggestions on your summary and skill set sections. (3) 1 hour virtual interview coaching session, focused on interview techniques, crafting answers to common questions, and helping you feel prepared for your next interview. Valued at $250.

Bodybar Pilates $100 Gift Card item
Bodybar Pilates $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Bodybar Pilates. Located on Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell.

Orvis Private Casting Lesson item
Orvis Private Casting Lesson
$100

Starting bid

One hour private casting lesson. Valued at $200. Orvis store is located in the Avalon.

Onward Reserve $100 Gift Card item
Onward Reserve $100 Gift Card item
Onward Reserve $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Onward Reserve. Located in the Avalon.

High Country Outfitters $50 Gift Card & Hat item
High Country Outfitters $50 Gift Card & Hat item
High Country Outfitters $50 Gift Card & Hat
$40

Starting bid

$50 gift card to High Country Outfitters and a 'High Country' hat. Located in the Avalon. Total value of $85.

MD Massage item
MD Massage
$60

Starting bid

One hour massage valued at $120. Located in Suwanee.

Peace, Love, & Pizza $100 Gift Card item
Peace, Love, & Pizza $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Peace, Love, & Pizza. Valid at any location.

Broken Anchor Winery Bundle item
Broken Anchor Winery Bundle
$60

Starting bid

Bundle includes: (1) whiskey club tasting, (2) wine tasting flights, and (2) hours on the golf simulator. Total value of $135. Located in Acworth.

(4) Fermented Wine Tastings item
(4) Fermented Wine Tastings
$50

Starting bid

Four wine flights, plus a bottle opener. Valued at $115. Located in Alpharetta.

(5) Club Pilates Classes item
(5) Club Pilates Classes
$50

Starting bid

5 Club Pilates Classes. Valued at $140. Located in the Avalon.

Isle of Sky 25yr Scotch Whisky item
Isle of Sky 25yr Scotch Whisky
$90

Starting bid

Wine Enthusiast - 97. Valued at $180. Highly awarded, historic blend of Speyside and Island malts created by Ian Macleod in 1933. Rich layers of dried fruit, sherry sweetness, and gentle peat smoke unfold alongside notes of toasted oak and warm spice. The palate is smooth and full-bodied, with exceptional balance and long, elegant finish. Flavor notes of apple, malt, finishing with a wisp of peat smoke. Double Gold - ISC.

Cleveland RTX 6 Zipcore Wedge item
Cleveland RTX 6 Zipcore Wedge item
Cleveland RTX 6 Zipcore Wedge
$65

Starting bid

Dynamic gold spinner wedge for righty. Value of $130.

Vital X Wellness Anti-Aging Facial item
Vital X Wellness Anti-Aging Facial
$100

Starting bid

Anti-aging facial + red light therapy. Total value of $225. Located in Johns Creek.

Top Golf Gift Cards & Golf Merch! item
Top Golf Gift Cards & Golf Merch! item
Top Golf Gift Cards & Golf Merch! item
Top Golf Gift Cards & Golf Merch!
$120

Starting bid

Includes (3) $50 off gameplay gift cards (can't combine), 'In My Golf Era' trucker hat, pink Callaway golf glove, coffee mugs, Zigoo collapsible bottle, black gloves & headband, and mints. Total value of $240.

Truist Park - Art of Words item
Truist Park - Art of Words
$195

Starting bid

A unique photo of Truist Park put together by all of the Players names in the history of the Braves - Boston, Milkwuakee, Atlanta

Here Comes the "Boom" item
Here Comes the "Boom"
$165

Starting bid

A canvas art of "Boom" the UGA Mascot who was with the team throughout both National Titles

Masters Replica Helmet item
Masters Replica Helmet
$495

Starting bid

Awesome replica helmet representing the awesome Masters Invitational Golf Tournament!

Bo Jackson Signed Auburn Print item
Bo Jackson Signed Auburn Print
$495

Starting bid

Amazing tribute to one of the best athelets to ever play the game of football! This Bo Jackson item is a must have for any Auburn Fan!

CaddyShack - Art of Words item
CaddyShack - Art of Words
$195

Starting bid

Unique photo of the CaddyShack movie created by famous quotes from the movie!

Ladd McConkey Signed UGA Football item
Ladd McConkey Signed UGA Football
$295

Starting bid

Beckett Certified!

Deion Sanders Signed Falcons Jersey item
Deion Sanders Signed Falcons Jersey
$595

Starting bid

Now is your chance to grab a signed Falcons Jersey from the best 2-way player of all-time! Beckett Certified

Austin Riley Signed Braves Jersey item
Austin Riley Signed Braves Jersey
$495

Starting bid

Here is a signed Braves jersey by none other than the Braves 3rd baseman Austin Riley! Beckett Certified

Pete Rose Signed Reds Jersey item
Pete Rose Signed Reds Jersey
$595

Starting bid

Grab your very own Pete Rose signed Reds jersey! He was one of baseballs greatest hitters and a future Hall of Famer!

Nick Saban Signed Alabama Jersey item
Nick Saban Signed Alabama Jersey
$695

Starting bid

Grab a signed jersey from the greatest coach College Football has ever seen!

Kirby Smart Signed UGA Jersey item
Kirby Smart Signed UGA Jersey
$695

Starting bid

A signed UGA jersey from the current head coach, Kirby Smart!

Dominique Wilkins Signed Hawks Jersey item
Dominique Wilkins Signed Hawks Jersey
$395

Starting bid

The "human highlight reel" signed Hawks jersey. Now is the time to grab your piece of basketball history!

Hunter Renfrow Signed Clemson Jersey item
Hunter Renfrow Signed Clemson Jersey
$450

Starting bid

Hunter sealed the deal in the National Championship vs. Alabama when Clemson went on the win the title on a game winning drive! Grab your piece of history!

Pele Signed Brazil Soccer Jersey item
Pele Signed Brazil Soccer Jersey
$895

Starting bid

Pele was one of the most influential soccer players of all-time! Grab this awesome item now!

UGA/Braves Sugar Skull item
UGA/Braves Sugar Skull
$165

Starting bid

This awesome sugar skull is a perfect opportunity to show your love and appreciation for both teams in one great item!

Michael Jordan Championship Shot item
Michael Jordan Championship Shot
$185

Starting bid

Awesome canvas art of the final shot in the NBA Finals between the Jazz and the Bulls, MJ sank a historic shot as time was winding down!

Jimmy Buffett Tribute item
Jimmy Buffett Tribute
$175

Starting bid

Jimmy Buffett was one of the best performers the world has ever seen, this tribute is something all music fans around the world can appreciate!

Prince Super Bowl Tribute item
Prince Super Bowl Tribute
$225

Starting bid

A wonderful collage of the Super Bowl halftime show performed by Prince!

