Golf Fore Goodwill

5870 Tippecanoe Rd

Canfield, OH 44406, USA

Elevating The GOOD Sponsor - (Presenting Sponsor)
$8,000
Supports Vocational Training Programs and job placement services 


Includes:

⛳ Recognition as Presenting Sponsor

⛳ Two golf foursomes (8 total tickets)

⛳ Speaking opportunity at dinner

⛳ Premier signage placement 

⛳ Opportunity to include promotional item or coupon in golfer gift bags

⛳ Logo/recognition on marketing materials

⛳ Dedicated social media spotlight

⛳ Full-page ad in event program 

Empowering Individuals Sponsor
$5,500
Supports clothing vouchers, resource referrals and job coaching.


Includes:

⛳ One golf foursome (4 total tickets)

⛳ Recognition at dinner

⛳ Premier signage placement

⛳ Opportunity to include promotional item or coupon in golfer gift bags

⛳ Logo/recognition on marketing materials

⛳ Logo/name in event program

⛳ Dedicated social media spotlight

⛳ Half-page ad in event program 


Opportunity For All Sponsor
$4,000
Supports job fairs and resume building workshops 


Includes:

⛳ One golf foursome (4 total tickets)

⛳ Premier signage placement 

⛳ Opportunity to include promotional item or coupon in golfer gift bags

⛳ Logo/recognition on marketing material 

⛳ Logo/name in event program

⛳ Social media thank-you      

⛳ Quarter-page ad in event program 

Mission On The Green - A Sponsorship that Drives Impact
$3,000

Supports transportation and other barrier removal services 


Includes:  

⛳ One golf foursome (4 tickets)

⛳ Logo/name on event signage 

⛳ Logo/name in event program 

⛳ Social media thank-you 

⛳ Quarter-page ad in event program


Dinner Sponsor
$2,000

Includes:

⛳ Recognition at dinner 

⛳ Signage at dinner

⛳ Logo/name in event program 

⛳ Social media thank-you

⛳ Quarter-page ad in event program

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

Includes:

⛳ Signage at hole

⛳ Signage at lunch area

⛳ Logo/name in event program 

⛳ Social media thank-you

Beverage Sponsor
$1,500

Includes:

⛳ Signage at hole

⛳ Signage at every beverage station           

⛳ Logo/name in event program

⛳ Social media thank-you

Hole Lotta GOOD Sponsor
$125

Includes:

⛳ Signage at hole

Golf Contest Sponsorship - YAGI’s Title Belt
$500

This is where Champions drive change. Sponsor the victory on the green, impact in the community belt that is awarded to the 1st place team! 


Includes:

⛳ Signage at the trophy display 

⛳ Logo/name in event program 

⛳ Social media thank-you 

⛳ Picture with YAGI 

Golf Contest Sponsorship - Closest To The Pin
$500

Includes;

⛳ Signage at contest hole

⛳ Name in event program

⛳ Social media thank-you 

Golf Contest Sponsorship - Longest Drive
$500

Includes;

⛳ Signage at contest hole

⛳ Name in event program

⛳ Social media thank-you 

Golf Contest Sponsorship - Longest Putt
$500

Includes;

⛳ Signage at contest hole

⛳ Name in event program

⛳ Social media thank-you 

Single Player
$200

Single Player Ticket

Foursome
$700
Four Tickets

