Golf Fore Goodwill

Supports Vocational Training Programs and job placement services
Includes:
⛳ Recognition as Presenting Sponsor
⛳ Two golf foursomes (8 total tickets)
⛳ Speaking opportunity at dinner
⛳ Premier signage placement
⛳ Opportunity to include promotional item or coupon in golfer gift bags
⛳ Logo/recognition on marketing materials
⛳ Dedicated social media spotlight
⛳ Full-page ad in event program
Supports clothing vouchers, resource referrals and job coaching.
Includes:
⛳ One golf foursome (4 total tickets)
⛳ Recognition at dinner
⛳ Premier signage placement
⛳ Opportunity to include promotional item or coupon in golfer gift bags
⛳ Logo/recognition on marketing materials
⛳ Logo/name in event program
⛳ Dedicated social media spotlight
⛳ Half-page ad in event program
Supports job fairs and resume building workshops
Includes:
⛳ One golf foursome (4 total tickets)
⛳ Premier signage placement
⛳ Opportunity to include promotional item or coupon in golfer gift bags
⛳ Logo/recognition on marketing material
⛳ Logo/name in event program
⛳ Social media thank-you
⛳ Quarter-page ad in event program
Supports transportation and other barrier removal services
Includes:
⛳ One golf foursome (4 tickets)
⛳ Logo/name on event signage
⛳ Logo/name in event program
⛳ Social media thank-you
⛳ Quarter-page ad in event program
Includes:
⛳ Recognition at dinner
⛳ Signage at dinner
⛳ Logo/name in event program
⛳ Social media thank-you
⛳ Quarter-page ad in event program
Includes:
⛳ Signage at hole
⛳ Signage at lunch area
⛳ Logo/name in event program
⛳ Social media thank-you
Includes:
⛳ Signage at hole
⛳ Signage at every beverage station
⛳ Logo/name in event program
⛳ Social media thank-you
Includes:
⛳ Signage at hole
This is where Champions drive change. Sponsor the victory on the green, impact in the community belt that is awarded to the 1st place team!
Includes:
⛳ Signage at the trophy display
⛳ Logo/name in event program
⛳ Social media thank-you
⛳ Picture with YAGI
Includes;
⛳ Signage at contest hole
⛳ Name in event program
⛳ Social media thank-you
Includes;
⛳ Signage at contest hole
⛳ Name in event program
⛳ Social media thank-you
Includes;
⛳ Signage at contest hole
⛳ Name in event program
⛳ Social media thank-you
Single Player Ticket
Four Tickets
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing