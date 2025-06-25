Golf Fore! Hope 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
Grab your crew and head to the ballpark! Four tickets near the press box for the Brewers vs Pirates game on 8/12 at 6:40 pm, plus a Tito’s umbrella to keep you covered rain or shine. Let’s play ball!
Bring the cocktail lounge vibe home with the Bartesian Premium Cocktails On Demand machine—mix your favorite drinks with the push of a button! Plus, enjoy a smooth bottle of bourbon to elevate your sipping experience. Cheers to effortless entertaining!
Indulge in pure relaxation with a night in a premier king featherbed suite, warmed by a flickering fireplace. Recharge with unlimited access to spa amenities and wellness experiences that nurture your mind, body, and spirit.
Hit the jackpot of relaxation and fun! Enjoy a night at Ho-Chunk, play with $50 in reward credits, sip in style with a bluetooth tumbler speaker, and carry home casino-themed goodies in a cool tote. Winning looks good on you.
Dive into fun and adventure with a night at Wilderness Hotel! Your stay includes all resort amenities, 4 glowing tickets to Aquavia Lumina, and 8 thrilling rides on Take Flight. It’s the getaway your crew didn’t know they needed!
Enjoy a fun-filled night with a spacious 2-bedroom living room suite at Kalahari and endless entertainment! Solve puzzles with 4 passes to Dells Escape Room and tee off with 4 passes to Pirate’s Cove Mini Golf. Adventure awaits for the whole crew!
One lucky dog gets a month of BarkBox surprises and a one-time virtual chat with Graceful Paw, an animal communicator who can help you connect on a whole new level. Perfect for pups and their people who want a little extra magic.
Cruise Lake Delton in style with two one-hour wave runner rentals and a cooler bag full of must-haves for a perfect day on the water. It’s thrills, chills, and lakeside vibes all the way.
Saddle up for a rootin’ tootin’ good time at Sneaky Pete’s Wild West Dinner Show, then bounce, splash, and ride your way through the Dells! This package includes trampoline park jump passes, 3-hour unlimited ride wristbands, and waterpark admission for two at Wilderness Resort. It’s nonstop fun from dinner to dives!
Two VIP Tickets to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - Ed Sullivan Theater
IN NEW YORK
Broadway, NY
Jumpstart your health journey with a 6-week challenge at Anytime Fitness in Reedsburg! Whether you're looking to tone up, boost energy, or build confidence, this program includes coaching, support, and motivation to help you crush your goals—anytime, anywhere.
Unplug and unwind with a 2-night stay at Pineland Campground in the rental unit of your choice! Enjoy nights under the stars with a campfire cooker and a s’mores kit—because nothing says relaxation like gooey marshmallows and crackling flames.
Test your swing on top-tier virtual courses at Fairfield Golf’s HD Simulator, then swing by QDOBA with 5 entrée passes for a post-game feast. Great for groups who love golf and good eats!
Round up your foursome for 18 holes of golf with a cart, then toast your scorecard with a $25 gift card to Bronco Billy’s. Fairway fun meets post-round brews!
Kick off your tasting adventure at Driftless Glen with four samples of their finest spirits, then take the fun home with a full bottle of bourbon. No judgment—just good times and great whiskey.
Jewelry glow-up + $100 at Cimaroli’s = one hot date. Don’t forget the extra $50—because you deserve a little something shiny.
Top off your look with a sleek Vortex hat, bold Banshee sunglasses, and swag that screams outdoorsy cool. Ready, set, aim!
Power up your day with a chic laptop bag, a cute purse, cozy socks, and wine for the after-hours win.
Two Night Stay in a premier Suite with King Featherbed & Fireplace, $50 Dining Credit at Nava or Oasis, Salt Room Treatment Session, one of each guest, unlimited access to the entire Spa Facility & Wellness Activities!
Enjoy 4 hours on Mirror Lake’s pristine waters with a pontoon rental and a cooler bag filled with essentials to keep you refreshed and ready for adventure.
Baraboo Social Club Sweatshirt Fulton & Roark Product
$20 Social Club Gift Card
$25 Neato’s Gift Card
Score big with an official Green Bay Packers football signed by the team, plus awesome Packers swag to show your pride. A must-have for any true Cheesehead!
Gather the crew for a day at Land of Natura with 10 passes to the largest inflatable water park in the U.S.—then head to Moosejaw Pizza for some well-earned slices and brews!
2 - One-Hour Trampoline Passes
2 - Three-Hour Unlimited Rides Wristbands &
Pizza Party
Slam ball fun, a stocked cooler, and Bloody Mary essentials to kick off your day. Then feast and toast with $50 gift cards to the Meat Market and Barabrew. Cheers to winning taste and play!
A paw-some package for your furry friend! Includes premium dog toys, treats, and supplements from Raw Rations, a $100 gift card to Sauk Prairie Small Animal Hospital, and a special gift from Shamrock Pet Resort.
Enjoy a $25 gift card to Tumbled Rock Winery, plus fun winery swag—because wine time is better with your pup by your side!
Treat your hair and skin to Aveda’s best, then enjoy a salon experience at Rooted Culture with a $50 gift card. It’s your moment to shine—rooted in style.
Enjoy a sweet and soothing combo! This package includes a refreshing Peach Pops gift basket, and a 10-class pass to Bee Alive Yoga. Treat yourself or a loved one to some self-care with delicious goodies and mindful movement.
Experience the art of holistic self-care with $150 in spa services at Robert Henry Salon. Facials, body treatments, and wellness designed to nurture your mind, body, and spirit.
Who doesn’t need a drink before or after pictures?! Enjoy a professional photo session (family, couple, or portrait) with Blue Iris Creative Co., then unwind with a Vintage Brewing Co. gift card, plus a t-shirt and glassware to keep the fun going.
Dive into fun with 10 passes to Land of Natura, the ultimate inflatable water park, then satisfy your appetite with deliciousness from Moosejaw Pizza. Adventure and flavor all in one!
Call the crew and book your stay in this Premium Plus Cabin at Edge-O-Dells, the adults-only resort made for next-level fun. Sleeps 14, includes fire ring, grill, and no kids in sight. Just the way you like it.
Get in the spirit with a $50 Dells Distillery gift card and a trio of top-shelf bottles: gin, bourbon whiskey, and rum. A cocktail lover’s dream come true!
Level up your skincare routine with a luxury bundle featuring premium SkinBetter Science products—Refining Foam Cleanser, Trio Rebalancing Moisture Treatment, and Advanced Mineral Protection. Plus, a $50 gift card to treat yourself even further. Radiance starts here!
Bring the beach to Wisconsin with a $100 gift card to Bobber’s Island Grill—where good food, frozen drinks, and tropical fun meet! Comes with island-ready Bobber’s apparel so you can dress the part while you sip and savor.
Lil Builders Dream Kit
Kids Toy Box
Stay powered up with the Juice Pack Connector, watch hands-free with the Grip Stand, and bring the party anywhere with the waterproof Bluetooth speaker. Perfect for on-the-go lifestyle!
Charlie Berens Merch!
Unwind with a perfect trio: a bottle of wine with elegant glasses, luxurious lotions and scrubs, plus rich chocolates and plush towels. Your ultimate self-care night awaits!
Enjoy four 4-hour rentals of kayaks, paddleboards, or canoes on scenic Lake Delton or Mirror Lake. Perfect for friends or family ready for a day of peaceful paddling and lakeside fun!
Start every day right with a sleek Keurig and a Courtyard Cafe gift card to enjoy your perfect brew—because life’s too short for bad coffee.
Sip, dip, and savor! This basket has 1800 margarita mix, chips & salsa, plus $100 at Las Milpas to keep the good times flowing.
Cooper’s Hawk
LUX WINE TASTING FOR FOUR
+ 5 Bottles of wine!
Take your outdoor cooking game to the next level with a Blackstone Grill—perfect for everything from breakfast pancakes to sizzling dinners. Fire up the fun and flavor!
Soak up the sun with a yellow vintage bike, a picnic set, a bottle of wine, and a custom cutting board from Forever Joint Tops—perfect for outdoor bites or stylish serving at home.
A perfect day for all ages! Kids can splash the day away at Wilderness Resort waterpark 4-day passes) while adults enjoy 18 holes with a cart at Cold Water Canyon Golf Course. It’s a fun-filled combo of adventure and relaxation the whole family will love!
Enjoy a 2-night camping stay at Crystal Lake Campground & RV Resort, where you can relax under the stars, explore nature, and make s’mores by the fire. Plus, score a gift card to Lucky’s on the Lake for exclusive apparel and swag!
Escape to nature with a 2-night stay at Double K-D Ranch and everything you need for a cozy camping trip:
🪵 Campfire starters | 🍫 S’mores kit | 🍷 Wine | ❄️ Mini cooler | 🥤 2 tumblers
Plus, enjoy a $25 gift card to H’s Place and some H’s Place apparel to top it off.
Unplug, unwind, and enjoy the great outdoors in style!
