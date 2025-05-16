Golf 'Fore the Lighthouse Silent Auction

The winner of this item will receive two rounds of golf for 4 with cart at Tatanka Golf course and an overnight stay for 4 with two rooms at Ohiya Casino & Resort.
Firethorn Golf
$500
Four 18-Hole Rounds of golf at Firethorn Golf Club. Valid Monday-Thursday, no holidays
Hillcrest Country Club Round of Golf
$130
Round of golf for 4 with carts at Hillcrest Country Club.
Golf Lesson with Pro Mike Brown
$25
Golf Lesson with Golf Professional, Mike Brown at Hillcrest Country Club.
Sonya Freese Golf Lesson
$25
Golf Lesson with Golf Professional Sonya Freese at Hillcrest Country Club.
2 Nebraska football tickets to a Big 10 game
$150
The 2025 Nebraska Football season is upon us, and excitement is in the air! As the Cornhuskers prepare to take the field, fans everywhere are gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable season.
The winner of this certificate will receive 2 tickets to a mutually agreed upon Big 10 game
2 Nebraska volleyball tickets to a Big 10 Game
$100
As the 2025 volleyball season approaches, the excitement and anticipation for Nebraska Volleyball are reaching new heights. The Cornhuskers are ready to dominate the court once again, and we couldn't be more thrilled to share this journey with our dedicated fans.
The winner of this certificate will receive 2 tickets to a Nebraska and a mutually agreed upon Big 10 volleyball game.
2 Nebraska Men's basketball tickets to a Big 10 Game
$100
As the 2025 basketball season approaches, the excitement and anticipation for Nebraska basketball are reaching new heights. The Cornhuskers are ready to dominate the court once again, and we couldn't be more thrilled to share this journey with our dedicated fans.
The winner of this certificate will receive 2 tickets to a Nebraska and a mutually agreed upon Big 10 basketball game.
Youth Sponsor - 100% tax deductible
$20
YOUR DONATION MAKES A DIFFERENCE
For approximately $1095 per year, one teenager receives all Lighthouse services including academic support, a healthy evening meal, counseling, mentoring, and a variety of structured enrichment/recreational activities. By providing these preventive services, each teen is more likely to stay in school, stay out of the juvenile justice system, and become a successful young adult.
By comparison, based on the average length of stay, it costs $6,240 per year for a teenager to stay at the youth detention center.
Financial Support allows Lighthouse to continue to provide a welcoming, safe-harbor facility and qualified staff to help our youth succeed.
