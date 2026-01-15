Golf "Fore" the Phil

Hosted by
About this event
Ticket includes one golfer (you will be added to a team), cart, green fee, goody bag, lite bites & drink coupon
Group ticket includes golf team of four, carts, green fees, goody bag, lite bites & drink coupons (Please enter names of players!)
Ticket includes one spot on Dr. Z’s golf team on the day of the fundraiser, cart, green fee, goody bag, lite bites & drink coupon
Company logo/sponsor names in prominent position at Golf Tournament, lite bites & drink coupons for 4, one thank-you post on Norman Phil Social Media platforms, listed as a Sponsor in the Norman Phil April concert program, Norman Phil season tickets for 4
Company logo/sponsor names in prominent position at Golf Tournament, lite bites & drink coupons for 4, one thank-you post on Norman Phil Social Media platforms, listed as a Sponsor in the Norman Phil April concert program, opportunity to conduct the Star Spangled Banner at a future Norman Phil concert
Company logo/sponsor names on a hole pin/flag (you get to keep the flag!), lite bites & drink coupons for 2, one thank-you post on Norman Phil Social Media platforms, listed as a Sponsor in the Norman Phil April concert program
Company logo/sponsor names on a sign near hole tee-box, lite bites & drink coupons for 2, one thank-you post on Norman Phil Social Media platforms, listed as a Sponsor in the Norman Phil April concert program
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!