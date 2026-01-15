Norman Philharmonic

Hosted by

Norman Philharmonic

About this event

Golf "Fore" the Phil

3200 S Berry Rd

Norman, OK 73072, USA

Individual Golfer
$125

Ticket includes one golfer (you will be added to a team), cart, green fee, goody bag, lite bites & drink coupon

Golf Team of Four
$500

Group ticket includes golf team of four, carts, green fees, goody bag, lite bites & drink coupons (Please enter names of players!)

Golf with Dr. Z!
$350

Ticket includes one spot on Dr. Z’s golf team on the day of the fundraiser, cart, green fee, goody bag, lite bites & drink coupon

Virtuoso Sponsor
$2,500

Company logo/sponsor names in prominent position at Golf Tournament, lite bites & drink coupons for 4, one thank-you post on Norman Phil Social Media platforms, listed as a Sponsor in the Norman Phil April concert program, Norman Phil season tickets for 4

Maestro Sponsor
$1,250

Company logo/sponsor names in prominent position at Golf Tournament, lite bites & drink coupons for 4, one thank-you post on Norman Phil Social Media platforms, listed as a Sponsor in the Norman Phil April concert program, opportunity to conduct the Star Spangled Banner at a future Norman Phil concert

Pin Sponsor
$500

Company logo/sponsor names on a hole pin/flag (you get to keep the flag!), lite bites & drink coupons for 2, one thank-you post on Norman Phil Social Media platforms, listed as a Sponsor in the Norman Phil April concert program

Hole Sponsor
$250

Company logo/sponsor names on a sign near hole tee-box, lite bites & drink coupons for 2, one thank-you post on Norman Phil Social Media platforms, listed as a Sponsor in the Norman Phil April concert program

Add a donation for Norman Philharmonic

$

