Golf It Forward's Shop

Marilynn Smith’s World Golf Hall of Fame membership reflects her life not just as a golfer, but also as a global ambassador for women’s golf and the Ladies Professional Golf Association.
Marilynn and twelve other co-founders built the LPGA tour from scratch. She was a 21-year old athlete, but soon became the spark plug that drove the LPGA’s public relations machine. Case in point: Marilynn sold fans of other sports, companies, communities and the media on her sport despite the social belief that women belonged at home raising a family, not playing professional golf. She didn’t arrive in a town just to play golf. She hit the city limits itching to create a buzz about the upcoming tournament. She spoke at Rotary and Kiwanis meetings, hit golf shots before baseball games, filled reporters notepads.
She was a gallery favorite because she walked the fairways chatting with the paying customers (now and then walking past her ball). When she wasn’t busy winning 21 LPGA tournaments, including two majors, she traveled the world––all 50 states and 37 countries––conducting more than 4,000 golf clinics and exhibitions for over 250,000 people.
Marilynn’s energy had no off-switch. She served as LPGA president for three years, co-founded the LPGA Teaching Division, was the first female TV commentator at a PGA Tour golf tournament, organized the first senior women’s professional golf tournament and is a member of eleven Halls of Fame.
Bob Cayne wrote Nothing Major, a collection of entertaining essays and golf stories. He is no stranger to the LPGA and women’s golf having been general chairman of the World Championship of Women’s Golf for four years. He also played a key role in staging the 1980 Women’s Western Amateur Championship. Both events were played at Shaker Heights Country Club in Cleveland, Ohio.
As one of the Ladies Professional Golf Association's (LPGA) “13 Founders," Shirley Spork teed off with the likes of Babe Zaharias, Patty Berg, and Marilynn Smith. She is an educational leader, recognized as golf's finest mentor teacher.
From Green to Tee is a historically-accurate recounting of Shirley's story; a little red-haired girl from Michigan who started golfing with only a putter and grew up to be one of golf history's most beloved women.
Until now, only a few have heard Shirley's colorful stories of the the LPGA's early days, her travels to Europe as a young woman, the ladies of the Tour, and the celebrities she taught on the golf course (Bob Hope, Harpo Marks and others).
As a bonus, Shirley shares "Sporkisms" - her signature golf instruction - that have inspired so many to be better golf teachers and players. Also included are personal letters to Shirley from some of golf's greatest players, teachers and LPGA officials.
Readers will enjoy her fishing stories, too, from catfish in the south to trout in Montana; even huge ocean-going marlin trophies! Shirley has done it all: collegiate champion, pro player, LPGA founder, golf pro, course manager, teacher mentor, celebrity coach and much more.
This factual account of her memories is a must-read for everyone interested in golf and women's sports. An exceptional account of one woman's grit, tenacity and success in what was a male-dominated sports world.
This fabulous headcover honors the memory of LPGA Co-Founder Marilynn Smith who loved owls and always wore pearls.
LPGA Co-Founder Shirley Spork was a fan of rubber ducks - sport this headcover on your Driver and keep Shirley with you every time you play!
