Golf Outing 2026

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About this event
18 holes of golf, cart, lunch voucher and 1 bar beverage for a team of 4 players
18 holes of golf, cart, lunch voucher and 1 bar beverage for 1 player
• Title rights: "ICS' 23rd Annual Golf Outing sponsored by ___________'
• One team of four golfers
• Company logo on marketing materials
• A sign at every hole (18)
• Center spread in event ad book
• Recognition on ICS' website and social media
• One team of four golfers
• 6 tee/hole signs
• Full-page ad in event ad book
• One team of four golfers
• 3 tee/hole signs
• Full-page ad in event ad book
• Two ads for your company/initiative placed prominently at holes/tees
• A full-page ad in the event ad book
• One ad for your company/initiative placed prominently at a hole/tee
• A half-page ad in the event ad book
$
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