Irish Community Services

Hosted by

Irish Community Services

About this event

Golf Outing 2026

8600 W Forest Preserve Ave

Chicago, IL 60634, USA

Golfers - Foursome (4 players)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

18 holes of golf, cart, lunch voucher and 1 bar beverage for a team of 4 players

Golfer - Individual (1 player)
$150

18 holes of golf, cart, lunch voucher and 1 bar beverage for 1 player

Signature Event Sponsor
$5,000

• Title rights: "ICS' 23rd Annual Golf Outing sponsored by ___________'


• One team of four golfers


• Company logo on marketing materials


• A sign at every hole (18)


• Center spread in event ad book


• Recognition on ICS' website and social media

Emerald Sponsor
$2,000

• One team of four golfers


• 6 tee/hole signs


• Full-page ad in event ad book

Gold Sponsor
$1,200

• One team of four golfers


• 3 tee/hole signs


• Full-page ad in event ad book

Silver Sponsor
$500

• Two ads for your company/initiative placed prominently at holes/tees


• A full-page ad in the event ad book

Bronze Sponsor
$250

• One ad for your company/initiative placed prominently at a hole/tee


• A half-page ad in the event ad book

Add a donation for Irish Community Services

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