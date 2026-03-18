Golf Outing 2026

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About this event
Price is for a team of 4, it includes golf, cart, breakfast, lunch and dinner
🏴☠️⛳ LOCAL BUSINESSES — WE WANT YOU ON THE COURSE! ⛳🏴☠️
Be part of one of the BIGGEST community events of the summer and support Black River Boys Basketball at the same time!
We’re looking for businesses to sponsor a hole at our upcoming Golf Outing Fundraiser — and spots are LIMITED!
💥 $150 Hole Sponsorship includes:
✔️ Your business featured on a hole sign
✔️ Social media recognition
✔️ Exposure to players, families & community supporters
✔️ A chance to support an exciting, growing program
This is more than just a sign… it’s a way to show your Pirate Pride and put your business in front of the community 💛🖤
⛳ Only 18 holes available — first come, first served!
⛳ ONE BUSINESS. ONE BIG OPPORTUNITY. ⛳🏴☠️
We’re looking for ONE Title Sponsor to take center stage at our
Black River Boys Basketball Golf Outing 💛🖤
This is more than a sponsorship…
👉 This is your chance to OWN the event
💥 As our Title Sponsor, your business will receive:
✔️ Exclusive naming rights to the outing
✔️ Premier logo placement on ALL marketing & signage
✔️ Featured promotion across social media
✔️ Top visibility with players, families & the entire community
✔️ Recognition as the lead supporter of a rising basketball program
This event brings together a huge local crowd and continues to grow each year—making this a powerful way to showcase your business while supporting our athletes.
⚡ Only ONE Title Sponsor will be selected
⚡ First opportunity is being offered now
👉 Message us today if you want your business front and center at one of the biggest community events of the year!
Let’s build something BIG together 💛
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!