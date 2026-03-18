Golf Outing 2026

🏴‍☠️⛳ LOCAL BUSINESSES — WE WANT YOU ON THE COURSE! ⛳🏴‍☠️

Be part of one of the BIGGEST community events of the summer and support Black River Boys Basketball at the same time!

We’re looking for businesses to sponsor a hole at our upcoming Golf Outing Fundraiser — and spots are LIMITED!

💥 $150 Hole Sponsorship includes:

✔️ Your business featured on a hole sign

✔️ Social media recognition

✔️ Exposure to players, families & community supporters

✔️ A chance to support an exciting, growing program

This is more than just a sign… it’s a way to show your Pirate Pride and put your business in front of the community 💛🖤

⛳ Only 18 holes available — first come, first served!