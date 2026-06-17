Golf Outing 2026

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Payment for a foursome
Registration for individual Golfer
Fee per team to compete in Skins. The proceeds will go back to the participating teams based on the number of holes won.
10 Raffle basket tickets for $10
25 Raffle Basket Tickets for $20
70 Raffle Basket Tickets for $50
1 hand of black jack
5 hands of Black Jack for $20
1 ticket for $20
3 Tickets for $50 - Customer can divide the tickets between the Kroger or Tigers raffle
7 Tickets for $100 - Customer can divide the tickets between the Kroger or Tigers raffle
$20 per team - each person on the team gets a swing
10 50/50 tickets for $10
25 50/50 Tickets for $20
70 50/50 tickets for $50
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