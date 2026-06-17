Metro Detroit Sled Hockey

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Metro Detroit Sled Hockey

Golf Outing 2026

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Foursome Registration item
Foursome Registration
$500

Payment for a foursome

0
Individual Golfer item
Individual Golfer
$125

Registration for individual Golfer

0
Skins item
Skins
$20

Fee per team to compete in Skins. The proceeds will go back to the participating teams based on the number of holes won.

0
Raffle Basket Tickets - 10 item
Raffle Basket Tickets - 10
$10

10 Raffle basket tickets for $10

0
Raffle Basket Tickets - 25 item
Raffle Basket Tickets - 25
$20

25 Raffle Basket Tickets for $20

0
Raffle Basket Tickets - 70 item
Raffle Basket Tickets - 70
$50

70 Raffle Basket Tickets for $50

0
Black Jack - 1 hand item
Black Jack - 1 hand
$5

1 hand of black jack

0
Black Jack - 5 hands item
Black Jack - 5 hands
$20

5 hands of Black Jack for $20

0
Kroger/Tigers - 1 Ticket item
Kroger/Tigers - 1 Ticket
$20

1 ticket for $20

0
Kroger/Tigers - 3 Tickets
$50

3 Tickets for $50 - Customer can divide the tickets between the Kroger or Tigers raffle

0
Kroger/Tigers - 7 Tickets item
Kroger/Tigers - 7 Tickets
$100

7 Tickets for $100 - Customer can divide the tickets between the Kroger or Tigers raffle

0
Sled Hockey Challenge item
Sled Hockey Challenge
$20

$20 per team - each person on the team gets a swing

0
50/50 Tickets - 10 item
50/50 Tickets - 10
$10

10 50/50 tickets for $10

0
50/50 Tickets - 25 item
50/50 Tickets - 25
$20

25 50/50 Tickets for $20

0
50/50 Tickets - 70 item
50/50 Tickets - 70
$50

70 50/50 tickets for $50

0
Dinner
$60
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