Taste of Downtown Golf Outing

Hosted by
About this event
Come join in the fun on the links while networking with your Downtown neighbors at the 22nd annual Downtown Appleton Golf Outing on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at Reid Municipal Golf Course.
Because we play a scramble, it's a great day for golfers of all skill levels--so don't be shy! And don't forget there will be "tastes" on the course courtesy of Downtown & Northside Appleton Restaurants!
Registration begins at 9:30am with a shotgun start at 10:30am. Includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, Taste of Downtown lunch on the course and great prizes!
Come join in on all the fun and we will add you to a team.
Package includes 1 Gimme String, 1 Punt, Pass & Kick Card, 5 Mulligan Cards, and 10 50/50 raffle tickets.
"Do over" cards
Tee up your second shot, one throw in place of any shot or one foot wedge.
$10 will get you 1 yard of string
*Welcome greeting to golfers prior to shotgun starts, with ADI’s Executive Director *Prominent placement of logo at the event *Business name listed on Event Program *Pre-event promotion in ADI e-blasts & social media *Logo recognition as presenting sponsor on ADI website *Logo recognition on event banner *Includes a team of four golfers
- Prominent placement of logo on Golf Gift
- Business name listed in Event Program
- Pre-event promotion in ADI e-blasts & social media
- Name and Logo on ADI Website
- Presenter of Awards, alongside Executive Director
- Name and Logo on ADI website
- Pre-event promotion in ADI e-blasts and social media
- Name & logo on event program
- Prominent placement of name and logo on all seventy-two golf carts
- Name and Logo on Event Program
- Name and Logo on ADI website
- Pre-event promotion in ADI e-blasts and social media
- Recognition on the sign placed on putting green
- Name recognition on event program
- Pre-event promotion in ADI e-blasts and social media
- Invitation for your business to have representatives on the hole greeting golfers, providing a game, or gathering email addresses
- Hole Signage with Name and Logo
- Name recognition on event program
- Invitation for your business to have representatives on the hole greeting golfers, providing a game, or gathering email addresses
$200 to be used for prizes or (4) $50 gift cards for prizes!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!