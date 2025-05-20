Taste of Downtown Golf Outing

Come join in the fun on the links while networking with your Downtown neighbors at the 22nd annual Downtown Appleton Golf Outing on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at Reid Municipal Golf Course.



Because we play a scramble, it's a great day for golfers of all skill levels--so don't be shy! And don't forget there will be "tastes" on the course courtesy of Downtown & Northside Appleton Restaurants!



Registration begins at 9:30am with a shotgun start at 10:30am. Includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, Taste of Downtown lunch on the course and great prizes!