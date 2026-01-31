Golf Outing

About this event
Individual golfers will be paired up, includes lunch & swag
Lock-in your foursome here, includes lunch & swag
Includes foursome + lunch + signage on one tee box & social media attention + logo on team banner for the 2026 season
Foursome + lunch + company name on beverage cart + signature drink in your company name + social media attention + recognition + logo on team banner for the 2026 season
Includes individual golfer + lunch + signage on one tee box & social media attention + logo on team banner for the 2026 season
Donate $75 and receive a 2026 Warriors baseball hat
Signage on one tee box + social media attention + recognition at the award presentation + logo on team banner for the 2026 season
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