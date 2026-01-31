Westmont Warriors Baseball Club

Hosted by

Westmont Warriors Baseball Club

About this event

Golf Outing

200 Golfview Dr

Blackwood, NJ 08012, USA

Individual Golfer
$125

Individual golfers will be paired up, includes lunch & swag

Foursome
$500

Lock-in your foursome here, includes lunch & swag

Hole Sponsor + Foursome
$650

Includes foursome + lunch + signage on one tee box & social media attention + logo on team banner for the 2026 season

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,200

Foursome + lunch + company name on beverage cart + signature drink in your company name + social media attention + recognition + logo on team banner for the 2026 season

Individual Golfer + Hole Sponsor
$300

Includes individual golfer + lunch + signage on one tee box & social media attention + logo on team banner for the 2026 season

Donation + Warriors Hat
$75

Donate $75 and receive a 2026 Warriors baseball hat

Hole Sponsor
$150

Signage on one tee box + social media attention + recognition at the award presentation + logo on team banner for the 2026 season

Add a donation for Westmont Warriors Baseball Club

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