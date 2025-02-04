Golf Outing

-Four golfers (green fees & cart), breakfast pastries, hot dogs at the turn and lunch after
CLOSED - Value Bag
$25
2 Mulligans, Arms Length of Raffle Tickets, 2 foot String
CLOSED - Lunch Only
$15
CLOSED - Individual Golfer
$140
-One golfer (green fees & cart), breakfast pastries, hot dogs at the turn and lunch after
CLOSED - Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
-Golf and lunch for two teams of four players each -Two 24” X 24” signs and one 36” X 24” sign prominently displayed at the outing -Key visibility in the program, opportunity to speak at luncheon, and logo on hat give-a-way
CLOSED - Gold Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
-Golf and lunch for two teams of four players each -Two 24” X 24” signs displayed at the outing -Visibility in the program and mention at start of luncheon
CLOSED - Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
-Golf and lunch for one team of four players each
-One 24” X 24” sign displayed at the outing
-Visibility in the program and mention at start of luncheon
CLOSED - Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,500
-Signage on each cart, mention at start of play and visibility in program
CLOSED - Food Sponsor
$500
-Recognition at three food placement areas: breakfast, snack at the turn and luncheon
-Visibility in program and mention at start of luncheon
CLOSED - Drink Sponsor
$350
-Recognition on drink cart
-Visibility in program and mention at start of luncheon
CLOSED - Super Hole Sponsor
$300
-One 24” X 24” sign at hole
-Visibility in program and mention at start of luncheon
CLOSED - Hole Sponsor
$100
-One 24” X 18” sign at hole and visibility in the program
