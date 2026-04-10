Golf Outing

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About this event
First 50 golfers! Includes will include 18 holes, a snack at the turn and a dinner at the end.
Includes 18 holes, a snack at the turn and a dinner at the end.
This includes a custom signage at a hole and opportunity to set up a table at the hole.
This includes 4 golfers, medium logo on 2027 team banner, banner displayed at outing, logo on event materials, social media shoutout, and 1 hole sponsorship.
This includes 8 golfers, large logo on 2027 team banner, premium banner displayed at outing, logo on all event materials, social media promotion and shoutout, recognition during event announcements and 2 hole sponsorships.
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