Golf Outing Admiral Sponsorship

🏆 Title Sponsor (Exclusive – 1 Available)
Logo prominently featured on all signage, marketing, and welcome materials
Company rep to speak during opening remarks
Premium signage on one hole & driving range
Complimentary foursome
Recognition across social media and email campaigns
🏆 Title Sponsor (Exclusive – 1 Available)
Logo prominently featured on all signage, marketing, and welcome materials
Company rep to speak during opening remarks
Premium signage on one hole & driving range
Complimentary foursome
Recognition across social media and email campaigns
Add a donation for The pirates of the Canal
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!