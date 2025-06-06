The pirates of the Canal

Hosted by

The pirates of the Canal

About this event

Golf Outing Admiral Sponsorship

8700 Carriage Green Dr

Darien, IL 60561, USA

Admiral Sponsor Package
$1,000

1 left!

🏆 Title Sponsor (Exclusive – 1 Available) Logo prominently featured on all signage, marketing, and welcome materials Company rep to speak during opening remarks Premium signage on one hole & driving range Complimentary foursome Recognition across social media and email campaigns
Add a donation for The pirates of the Canal

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!