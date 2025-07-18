Golf Outing & Fundraiser

1 Club Dr

Highland Heights, OH 44143, USA

Hole Sponsor
$300

Corporate, Family, or Individual recognition on Golf Cart Digital Display.

We will contact you for logo/artwork.

Foursome ProPack
$280
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

*Does not include golf. ProPack Includes:

  • Putting Contest, Drone Drop Tickets, and Mulligans for 4 Golfers
  • Team Skins
  • 25 Raffle Tickets/Golfer

Foursome
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf, Lunch, Drink Ticket, & Dinner for Foursome

Single Golfer ProPack
$60

*Does not include golf. ProPack includes:

  • Putting Contest, Drone Ticket, and Mulligan
  • 25 Raffle Tickets
Single Golfer
$200

Golf, Lunch, Drink Ticket, & Dinner

Drone Drop Golf Ball Ticket
$10

Drone drop will happen on the putting green. Closest ball to the hole (or in) wins up to $1000 in cash, based on # of balls sold. Need not be present to win.

Drone Drop Balls 3 for $20
$20

Drone Drop Balls 8 for $50
$50

Dinner Only
$50

Buffet dinner and cash bar

Raffle Basket Tickets
$20

Sheet of 25 Tickets

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Golf & Dinner for Foursome
  • Corporate signage throughout the event and Golf Cart Digital Display
  • Putting Contest, Drone tickets, and Mulligans for 4 Golfers
  • Team Skins
  • 25 Raffle Tickets/Golfer
  • Special Recognition on Tru Website and Social Media
  • Special Thank You Gift from Tru Community
Gold Sponsor
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Golf & Dinner for Foursome
  • Corporate Tee Sign/Golf Cart Digital Display
  • Putting Contest, Drone Tickets, and Mulligans for 4 Golfers
  • Team Skins
  • 25 Raffle Tickets/Golfer
  • Company Recognition on Tru Website and Social Media
