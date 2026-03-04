Golf Outing Sponsorship 2026

Your company name, Logo, Phone and web address on a 2' by 4' banner located at the entrance where golfers sign up. Or you can do your family name with a fun logo! You will receive a complimentary foursome and everything every other golfer signs up for! Plus, saved dinner seating decorated with a rockets theme, Hole 1 pole position golf start, front row reserved parking spaces, Complimentary 12 pack of beer, seltzer's or Soda/water of your choice cold and waiting in your cart!