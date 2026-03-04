Golf Outing Sponsorship 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Your company name, Logo, Phone and web address on a 2' by 4' banner located at the entrance where golfers sign up. Or you can do your family name with a fun logo! You will receive a complimentary foursome and everything every other golfer signs up for! Plus, saved dinner seating decorated with a rockets theme, Hole 1 pole position golf start, front row reserved parking spaces, Complimentary 12 pack of beer, seltzer's or Soda/water of your choice cold and waiting in your cart!
Put your company name and Logo or family name on 140 stylish gift bags, complete with a convenient backpack strap, given to each golfer. Your brand will be seen with the 2025 Rockets logo and yearly motto. Four-color pizzazz included! Four color printing. Gift bags will be filled with goodies for the golfers like, Rocket imprinted golf balls, Drink mug, golf towel and snacks.
Sponsor the $20,000 award for the lucky player who hits a hole in one! Your name only will be at this hole on a 3 x 2 board in color, listing your business name or family name as the generous individual(s) who made this huge award possible. Well, they have to sink a hole in one first!
Your logo or family name in full color on the back of 1000 Richmond Burton Rockets T-Shirts! Don't worry family's! We can create a custom football logo for you!
Your company name or family name on a 3 x 2 board in color, located at the Wingman raffle hole. The Bluetooth radio/golf GPS is a real crowd pleaser. We also purchase other items golf related to go along with this raffle.
Your company name or family name on a 3 x 2 board in color, located at the Corn Hole contest hole. Golfers take a moment to use there skill to sink a bag in the hole for a chance to win 10 cases of beer and 3 packs of seltzer. This is a popular event.
Your company name or family name on a 3 x 2 color sign, located at the closest to pin contest hole. Golfers compete for a chance to win 10 cases of beer and 3 packs of seltzers.
Your name or company name on a 3 x 2 color sign, located at the Jello hole. Golfers enjoy a refreshing Jello snack while tackling the heat. Very popular hole.
Your name or business name printed a sign and mounted to the side of one of two beer carts. You will definitely gets some eyes on these signs!
Your company name or family name on a 2 x 2 white board sign located at one of the 18 holes of golf for everyone to see.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!