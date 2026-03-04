The RB Helmet Club Inc.

Hosted by

The RB Helmet Club Inc.

About this event

Golf Outing Sponsorship 2026

Premier Sponsor item
Premier Sponsor
$1,500

Your company name, Logo, Phone and web address on a 2' by 4' banner located at the entrance where golfers sign up. Or you can do your family name with a fun logo! You will receive a complimentary foursome and everything every other golfer signs up for! Plus, saved dinner seating decorated with a rockets theme, Hole 1 pole position golf start, front row reserved parking spaces, Complimentary 12 pack of beer, seltzer's or Soda/water of your choice cold and waiting in your cart!

Golfer Gift Bag Sponsor item
Golfer Gift Bag Sponsor
$1,000

Put your company name and Logo or family name on 140 stylish gift bags, complete with a convenient backpack strap, given to each golfer. Your brand will be seen with the 2025 Rockets logo and yearly motto. Four-color pizzazz included! Four color printing. Gift bags will be filled with goodies for the golfers like, Rocket imprinted golf balls, Drink mug, golf towel and snacks.

Hole in one $20,000 sponsor item
Hole in one $20,000 sponsor
$700

Sponsor the $20,000 award for the lucky player who hits a hole in one! Your name only will be at this hole on a 3 x 2 board in color, listing your business name or family name as the generous individual(s) who made this huge award possible. Well, they have to sink a hole in one first!

Rockets T-Shirt Sponsorship item
Rockets T-Shirt Sponsorship
$500

Your logo or family name in full color on the back of 1000 Richmond Burton Rockets T-Shirts! Don't worry family's! We can create a custom football logo for you!

Bluetooth Wingman Radio/Golf GPS Hole 18 Raffle Sponsor item
Bluetooth Wingman Radio/Golf GPS Hole 18 Raffle Sponsor
$500

Your company name or family name on a 3 x 2 board in color, located at the Wingman raffle hole. The Bluetooth radio/golf GPS is a real crowd pleaser. We also purchase other items golf related to go along with this raffle.

Corn Hole Contest Prize Sponsor item
Corn Hole Contest Prize Sponsor
$300

Your company name or family name on a 3 x 2 board in color, located at the Corn Hole contest hole. Golfers take a moment to use there skill to sink a bag in the hole for a chance to win 10 cases of beer and 3 packs of seltzer. This is a popular event.

Closest To The Pin Contest Sponsor item
Closest To The Pin Contest Sponsor
$300

Your company name or family name on a 3 x 2 color sign, located at the closest to pin contest hole. Golfers compete for a chance to win 10 cases of beer and 3 packs of seltzers.

Jello Hole Sponsor item
Jello Hole Sponsor
$300

Your name or company name on a 3 x 2 color sign, located at the Jello hole. Golfers enjoy a refreshing Jello snack while tackling the heat. Very popular hole.

Beer Cart Sign Sponsor item
Beer Cart Sign Sponsor
$250

Your name or business name printed a sign and mounted to the side of one of two beer carts. You will definitely gets some eyes on these signs!

Hole Sponsor item
Hole Sponsor
$125

Your company name or family name on a 2 x 2 white board sign located at one of the 18 holes of golf for everyone to see.

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