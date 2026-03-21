Washington School PTO

Hosted by

Washington School PTO

About this event

Golf Outing Sponsorships 2026

Ramsey Gold & Country Club 105 Lakeside Dr

Ramsey, NJ 07446, USA

Tournament Host Sponsor
$2,500

Includes: One foursome and prominent signage throughout the entire eve



Open Bar Sponsor
$1,500

Includes: Company name and logo displayed on the bar during breakfast and lunch with option to create a signature drink

Golf Bag Swag
$1,000

Includes: Company name and logo on swag bags given to all golfers

Towel Sponsor
$1,000

Includes: Company name and logo on customized towels (exclusive sponsor)

Beverage Sponsor
$500

Includes: Company name and logo displayed on drink coolers placed

Contest Spoonsor
$150

Includes: Company name and logo displayed at contest area with donation of company gift card

Family Tee Sign
$150

Includes: Company or Washington family name with fun message for your favorite golfer displayed on a tee box sign

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!