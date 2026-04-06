Golf Raffle

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About this event
2 Mulligans. 1 purchase max per player.
Purchase 3 raffle tickets for $25.
Raffle Options:
The winner will be announced at the end of the event. Player must be present to receive the award.
Purchase 8 raffle tickets for $50.
Raffle Options:
The winner will be announced at the end of the event. Player must be present to receive the award.
Purchase 20 raffle tickets for $100.
Raffle Options:
The winner will be announced at the end of the event. Player must be present to receive the award.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!