Distinctly HIS Ministries

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Distinctly HIS Ministries

About this event

Golf Raffle

Mulligans
$50

2 Mulligans. 1 purchase max per player.

3 Raffle Ticket
$25

Purchase 3 raffle tickets for $25.


Raffle Options:

  1. Autographed Under Armor Jordan Spieth hat.
  2. 2 dozen Pro V1 golf balls
  3. Oakley Meta sunglasses

The winner will be announced at the end of the event. Player must be present to receive the award.

8 Raffle Tickets
$50

Purchase 8 raffle tickets for $50.


Raffle Options:

  1. Autographed Under Armor Jordan Spieth hat.
  2. 2 dozen Pro V1 golf balls
  3. Oakley Meta sunglasses

The winner will be announced at the end of the event. Player must be present to receive the award.

20 Raffle Tickets
$100

Purchase 20 raffle tickets for $100.


Raffle Options:

  1. Autographed Under Armor Jordan Spieth hat.
  2. 2 dozen Pro V1 golf balls
  3. Oakley Meta sunglasses

The winner will be announced at the end of the event. Player must be present to receive the award.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!