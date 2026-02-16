Lisa's Legion LLC

Hosted by

Lisa's Legion LLC

About this event

Lisa’s Legion Golf Scramble 2026

17487 Robinson Rd

Marysville, OH 43040, USA

Team Registration
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register a team of 4 to play in the scramble. Includes 18 holes, cart, lunch, and a chance to win proximity prizes—all while helping us continue her fight. Email [email protected] with your receipt to confirm your team’s entry.

Title Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Title Sponsor will have their company name included in the title of the event name “The Lisa’s Legion Golf Outing presented by …”. Title Sponsor will also receive a team reservation and cart for four, a hole sign, and recognition on all flyers/advertisement. This level of sponsorship may be claimed by only one (1) company. Email Rachel at [email protected] with your company logo and receipt to confirm your entry.

Gold Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Sponsors will have their logo displayed on any event flyers/advertisement. They will receive a team reservation and cart for four, and two hole signs. The first company to donate an additional $100 will also be the Sponsor of the LONGEST DRIVE contest. This level of sponsorship may be claimed by only two (2) companies. Email Rachel at [email protected] with your company logo and receipt to confirm your entry.

Silver Sponsor
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Silver Sponsors will be displayed on social media advertisements, have one hole sign, and receive a team reservation and cart for four. The first company to donate an additional $100 will also be the Sponsor of the LONGEST PUTT contest. This level of sponsorship may be claimed by only three (3) company. Email Rachel at [email protected] with your company logo and receipt to confirm your entry.

Bronze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Bronze Sponsors will be listed on social media advertisements and receive a team reservation and cart for four. The first company to donate an additional $100 will also be the Sponsor of the CLOSEST TO THE PIN contest. This level of sponsorship may be claimed by only four (4) companies . Email Rachel at [email protected] with your company logo and receipt to confirm your entry.

Hole/Tee Sponsor
$100

Your logo/information will be displayed at one of the 18 holes. You may purchase multiple signs. Email [email protected] with your logo & sign design ideas to confirm your receipt.

Add a donation for Lisa's Legion LLC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!