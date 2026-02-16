Lisa’s Legion Golf Scramble 2026

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About this event
Register a team of 4 to play in the scramble. Includes 18 holes, cart, lunch, and a chance to win proximity prizes—all while helping us continue her fight. Email [email protected] with your receipt to confirm your team’s entry.
The Title Sponsor will have their company name included in the title of the event name “The Lisa’s Legion Golf Outing presented by …”. Title Sponsor will also receive a team reservation and cart for four, a hole sign, and recognition on all flyers/advertisement. This level of sponsorship may be claimed by only one (1) company. Email Rachel at [email protected] with your company logo and receipt to confirm your entry.
The Sponsors will have their logo displayed on any event flyers/advertisement. They will receive a team reservation and cart for four, and two hole signs. The first company to donate an additional $100 will also be the Sponsor of the LONGEST DRIVE contest. This level of sponsorship may be claimed by only two (2) companies. Email Rachel at [email protected] with your company logo and receipt to confirm your entry.
The Silver Sponsors will be displayed on social media advertisements, have one hole sign, and receive a team reservation and cart for four. The first company to donate an additional $100 will also be the Sponsor of the LONGEST PUTT contest. This level of sponsorship may be claimed by only three (3) company. Email Rachel at [email protected] with your company logo and receipt to confirm your entry.
The Bronze Sponsors will be listed on social media advertisements and receive a team reservation and cart for four. The first company to donate an additional $100 will also be the Sponsor of the CLOSEST TO THE PIN contest. This level of sponsorship may be claimed by only four (4) companies . Email Rachel at [email protected] with your company logo and receipt to confirm your entry.
Your logo/information will be displayed at one of the 18 holes. You may purchase multiple signs. Email [email protected] with your logo & sign design ideas to confirm your receipt.
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