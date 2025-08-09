Golf Scramble

603 S Louise St

Jennings, LA 70546, USA

Team Entry Fee
$500

4-Man Team

Eagle Sponsor
$2,500

4-Player Team, Towels, Putting Contest, Beer Cart Sponsorship, Hole Sponsorship or Business Showcase space (table/chairs provided), Logo on all promotions, Ceremony Recognition

Birdie Sponsor
$1,500

4-Player Team, Mulligans, Beer Cart Sponsorship, Hole Sponsorship, Logo on promotions and event marketing

Par Sponsor
$1,000

4-Player Team, Hole Sponsorship, Logo on promotions and event marketing

Beer Cart Sponsor
$500

Logo on the most popular cart on the course!

Biz on the Green
$250

Get exclusive visibility and interaction with every golfer by setting up a tent on an assigned hole

Hole Sponsor
$100

Signage on a Tee Box

Team Mulligans
$25

2 Per Player

Individual Mulligan
$10

2 Per Player

Putting Contest
$10

$10 Per Player

