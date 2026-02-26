Golf Scramble

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Golf for one and lunch with the full program and access to all main activities.
Golf for 4 and lunch with the full program and access to all main activities.
Enhance your tournament experience with this optional add-on for one player.
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Upgrade your team’s tournament experience with this add-on for all four players.
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Our Premier Sponsors receive top visibility and engagement throughout the tournament.
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This premier level provides excellent brand exposure while supporting the mission of Kids’ Chance.
Receive exclusive recognition as the Lunch Sponsor for the event.
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Receive exclusive recognition as the Beverage Sponsor for the event.
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Host one of the tournament’s contest holes and engage directly with golfers throughout the day.
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Create a welcoming stop for golfers on the course while showcasing your organization.
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Show your team pride while supporting the tournament.
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Show your support and gain visibility on the course.
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Support a key part of the tournament experience and receive recognition during player warm-up.
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Support a key part of the tournament experience and receive recognition during the closing celebration.
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