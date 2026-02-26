Hosted by

Kids Chance of Kansas

Golf Scramble

1250 E 902 Rd

Lawrence, KS 66047, USA

Individual Golfer
$175

Golf for one and lunch with the full program and access to all main activities.

Foursome of Golf
$600

Golf for 4 and lunch with the full program and access to all main activities.

Golfer Add-On (Individual Player)
$25

Enhance your tournament experience with this optional add-on for one player.

Includes:

  • One mulligan
  • Entry into all on-course contests for a chance to win additional prizes. ⛳
Foursome Add-On Package
$80

Upgrade your team’s tournament experience with this add-on for all four players.

Includes:

  • One mulligan per player (4 total)
  • Entry into all on-course contests for each player for additional chances to win prizes. ⛳
Premier Sponsor
$4,000

Our Premier Sponsors receive top visibility and engagement throughout the tournament.

Includes:

  • Two foursomes (8 golfers) with all player add-ons included
  • Tent on Hole 1 or Hole 10 with table and chairs
  • Table at registration to greet golfers and share materials
  • Team photo opportunity at your hole
  • Logo included in all event marketing, social media, and on our website

This premier level provides excellent brand exposure while supporting the mission of Kids’ Chance.

Lunch Sponsor (Exclusive)
$1,500

Receive exclusive recognition as the Lunch Sponsor for the event.

Includes:

  • One foursome of golf
  • Exclusive signage at the lunch station
  • Recognition as the official Lunch Sponsor during the event
Beverage Sponsor – $1,500 (Exclusive)
$1,500

Receive exclusive recognition as the Beverage Sponsor for the event.

Includes:

  • One foursome of golf
  • Exclusive signage at the beverage station
  • Recognition as the official Beverage Sponsor during the event
Contest Hole Sponsor
$1,000

Host one of the tournament’s contest holes and engage directly with golfers throughout the day.

Includes:

  • One foursome of golf
  • Tent with table and chairs at a designated contest hole
  • Sponsor signage at the hole
  • Opportunity to host the contest and interact with golfers as they participate. ⛳
Hospitality Tent Sponsor
$900

Create a welcoming stop for golfers on the course while showcasing your organization.

Includes:

  • One foursome of golf
  • Tent with table and chairs at a non-contest hole
  • Sponsor signage at your hospitality tent for brand visibility throughout the event. ⛳
Team Hole Sponsor
$700

Show your team pride while supporting the tournament.

Includes:

  • One foursome of golf
  • Hole signage featuring your team name and logo displayed on the course. ⛳
Hole Sponsor
$500

Show your support and gain visibility on the course.

Includes:

  • Hole signage featuring your name or logo displayed at one hole during the tournament. ⛳
Driving Range Sponsor
$500

Support a key part of the tournament experience and receive recognition during player warm-up.

Includes:

  • Sponsor signage with your name or logo displayed at the driving range
Awards Ceremony Sponsor
$500

Support a key part of the tournament experience and receive recognition during the closing celebration.

Includes:

  • Sponsor signage with your name or logo displayed in the awards ceremony reception area. ⛳
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