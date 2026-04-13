Essential Strides

Hosted by

Essential Strides

About this event

Essential Strides Golf Scramble

30671 Clubhouse Ln

Evergreen, CO 80439, USA

Individual Golfer
$250

Register as an individual player and we'll pair you with a team for the scramble. Perfect for meeting new people while supporting a great cause. Includes green fees, cart, lunch, and post-play reception.

Foursome (Team Registration)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register your full team of four players and enjoy the day together on the course. Ideal for friends, colleagues, or clients. Includes green fees, carts, lunch, and post-play reception for all players.

Best value for groups.

Hole Sponsor
$300

Support Essential Strides while gaining visibility on the course. Hole Sponsors receive custom signage at a designated hole, providing direct exposure to all players throughout the day.


Includes:

  • Custom hole signage with your logo or name
  • Recognition in event materials
Event Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Event Sponsors are recognized as leading supporters of the Essential Strides Golf Scramble, with prominent visibility throughout the event and opportunities to engage directly with participants.

Includes:

  • Logo recognition across event materials, website, and social media
  • On-site table opportunity to engage with golfers
  • Inclusion of your logo on select event items (e.g., hats, golf towels, golf balls)
  • Recognition during the reception and awards as a valued Event Sponsor
  • One foursome entry (4 players)
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As the Presenting Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as the premier partner of the Essential Strides Golf Scramble, with top-tier visibility and exclusive recognition throughout the event.


This sponsorship offers a unique opportunity to align your brand with a meaningful mission while engaging directly with participants in a high-impact, high-visibility setting.


Includes:

  • Exclusive naming recognition (e.g., "Essential Strides Golf Scramble presented by [Your Company]")
  • Two foursome entries (8 players total)
  • Premier logo placement on all event materials, website, and social media
  • Logo inclusion on event gifts (e.g., hats, golf towels, golf balls)
  • On-site table opportunity in a premium location
  • Opportunity to provide branded materials or giveaways
  • Featured verbal recognition throughout the event, including a dedicated acknowledgement during the reception.
Add a donation for Essential Strides

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