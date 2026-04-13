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About this event
Register as an individual player and we'll pair you with a team for the scramble. Perfect for meeting new people while supporting a great cause. Includes green fees, cart, lunch, and post-play reception.
Register your full team of four players and enjoy the day together on the course. Ideal for friends, colleagues, or clients. Includes green fees, carts, lunch, and post-play reception for all players.
Best value for groups.
Support Essential Strides while gaining visibility on the course. Hole Sponsors receive custom signage at a designated hole, providing direct exposure to all players throughout the day.
Includes:
Event Sponsors are recognized as leading supporters of the Essential Strides Golf Scramble, with prominent visibility throughout the event and opportunities to engage directly with participants.
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As the Presenting Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as the premier partner of the Essential Strides Golf Scramble, with top-tier visibility and exclusive recognition throughout the event.
This sponsorship offers a unique opportunity to align your brand with a meaningful mission while engaging directly with participants in a high-impact, high-visibility setting.
Includes:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!